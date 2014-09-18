Anki Drive for Android confirmed, new cars launched

Anki Drive, the modern day Scalextrix-esque toy that works with the iPhone and iPad, is coming to Android as the company looks to expand the appeal of the intelligent racing toy.

Beyond the move to Android, which is due in October, the company is also introducing a number of new features to the current iOS app, a new car to challenge fans already playing, and reducing the price of the system for those who've yet to get onboard.

The kit, which sees you control cars around a pre-determined track that rolls out in your living room with your smartphone or tablet, is getting a number of new features ahead of its Android release in October.

Those new features include letting players team up with friends to take on other groups, or the machines with new Team Mode. Balance Cars Mode, which is also new, will now also let you play less experienced players on equal stakes rather than you just beating them every time without trying.

The price of Anki Drive is also dropping to £150 (down from £180) for the starter kit that includes the track, two cars and the charging stations you need to get going.

The car comes with a similar iridescent paint job as the TVR Chimaera from all those years ago

If that wasn't enough, Anki Drive has also announced that it will be launching a new car for the system.

Adding to the already fairly large line-up of vehicles, Spektrix (why do these things always have weird names?) will have special powers including Scrambler that disables opponent's steering and Chaos Pulse that causes victim's weapons to fire uncontrollably.

Thankfully, unlike some of the other cars available, you don't have to beat it before you can play as it.

Like the other cars in the set, Spektrix will retail for £49.99 when it goes on sale in the coming days.

No word however on whether the additional tracks already available in the US will be coming to the UK yet allowing you to vary the racing beyond the track you get in the box.