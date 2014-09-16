Yes, you can enter the Lego Star Wars Oscars as The Golden Brickies Awards opens

Lego has launched its own Oscars-style awards for the best Star Wars-themed builds and photos in the UK. The Golden Brickies, illustrated by the Lego version of C-3PO on a typical Academy Award plinth, is split into several categories and the toy company is offering major prizes to winners.

The Awards ceremony itself be held at the Legoland Windsor Resort on Saturday 11 October, which winners will be invited to. Other prizes include a chance to meet Warwick Davis, the actor who played Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi, a year's supply of Lego Star Wars goodies, an annual family pass to the Windsor theme park, and the bespoke C-3PO award itself.

Entrants can upload a video or picture entry to the Golden Brickies sections of Lego's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. They must contain the hashtag #GoldenBrickies to be recognised by the judging panel, which includes Davis and Lego Star Wars brand manager Eloise Kurtis.

The categories are Best Picture, for the best Lego Star Wars inspired photograph, Best Mini Movie, for a short clip using Lego Star Wars characters, Best Set Build and there will be an overall winner for the best content creation.

From the look of some of the entries so far, the quality of the competition is high. Lego closes the competition oat midnight on 26 September.