Is this the coolest thing ever? A flatpack foosball table made of cardboard

Do you love football and have extra space to fill in your man-cave but don't want to spend a lot? Then a cardboard foosball table is your thing.

Gadget retail site Firebox has listed a new product called Flat Pack Cardboard Foosball Table. It's a ready-to-assemble foosball table made from 100 per cent sustainable raw materials. It looks just like a traditional foosball table, only without the beer-stained mahogany wood and hefty price tag.

"Right the wrongs of England's World Cup campaign," explained Firebox in the product's listing. "This sturdy and stylish stadium is perfect for taking round to your mates house for a kick-about and it won't continuously charge you 50p for the privilege. Distinctly better value than buying a fancy wooden one."

For $137.95, you'll get an entirely cardboard setup that features score sliders, four beer holders, and a passive amplifier for your smartphone. It will arrive flat-packed and can be easily assembled. You don't even need glue, screws, or tools. It also folds down into a package - so it's reuseable and portable.

This foosball table is a regulation-sized table that brings the World Cup frenzy into your home. It comes with a blank canvas exterior for you to customise, one ball, two full football teams in blue and red, plus one extra player per team. It weighs 9kg and measures approximately 150cm x 71cm x 90cm.

You can order the Flat Pack Cardboard Foosball table starting today. Firebox offers free delivery to the UK.

