Real FX tabletop racing with AI is like Anki Drive without the need for an iPhone

Artificially Intelligent cars that race you around the track in Anki Drive are great, but for those without an iPhone to control them there have been few options. Now Real FX is aiming to bring AI real world racing without the need for a mobile.

Many parents won't want to buy their children a racing game that requires an iPhone. Real FX has seen this and launched its project on Kickstarter. This allows gamers to race real world toy cars using a remote control, then when they want to race artificial intelligence they simply switch the controller to "pace car" mode. Using the special track this will race a plastic car against yours on the route.

Another advantage over current offerings is the track can be changed as it will come in sections that are put together by the owner. And the system can help guide your cars so it isn't too hard allowing anyone to play and enjoy the experience.

The Real FX racing kit will starting shipping in October and early backers on Kickstarter can now get a set of 2 cars, 2 controllers and a starter track set for £80.

READ: Anki Drive is the iPhone-controlled Scalextric from the future: Playtime at the Tech Tavern 

