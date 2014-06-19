Look no stabilisers, Jyrobike is the kids bike that balances itself

Jyrobike is a new bicycle aimed for kids due out in the first half of 2015 that should mean they can ditch the need for stabilisers even if they've never ridden a bike before.

The bike, which is fitted with an intelligent gyroscope in the front wheel, tricks the bike into believing it is going much faster than it actually is. Because of that, it is more stable than it should be, and that means that kids learning to cycle don't fall over. It should also stop mums and dads having to scream "peddle faster" to a nervous 5 year-old when they first learn to cycle.

We got a chance to have a play with the bike, which was on show at the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern, and have a guided walk-thru of the features by the CEO of the company.

The big focus on the bike is that front wheel, which can be bought separately if you already have a kids bike. It contains the gyro, the magic that makes everything work, and a number of extras. Those extras include sounds; a siren, a dinosaur roar, and a horn, as well as how much balance support you need - there are three levels.

Charging is via a standard micro USB socket and after it has been plugged in for 2 hours you get 3 hours of ride time; more than enough juice to entertain most 5 - 8 year olds.

So how long will it take to get your little ones up and running? according to Jyrobike they trained a 3 year-old to ride in under 5 minutes.

With the promise of a Bluetooth module in the future to be able to control all the features from an app on your phone, and even the possibility of adult versions too, if you've got youngsters to ride in the next couple of months, this is certainly one to check out.

You can pre-order the Jyrobike on Kickstarter now.