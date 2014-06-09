  Remotely lock a child’s tablet or phone using DinnerTime app

Meal times can often turn into a refuelling mission for the family while everyone focuses on their gadgets and not each other. The DinnerTime app was built to fix that issue and help families spend more time together by allowing parent's to lock their children's gadgets.

The DinnerTime app allows a parent to remotely lock and unlock up to two children's Android phones or tablets. Parents can set a dinner time so the devices will automatically lock up during the meal time.

The more advanced DinnerTime Plus app allows time limits to be set on devices, usage reporting, and even the ability to disallow certain apps.

Richard Sah, co-founder of DinnerTime, explains: “I’ve noticed that my children find technology to be addictive at times, playing games or watching videos on their tablets or phones, and are easily distracted by their devices at dinner time and bed time. This gave me the idea for DinnerTime, as I wanted to create something that could help my children focus on other activities, and we could enjoy quality time together.”

The DinnerTime app includes a countdown clock so the children are aware of when the device will be available again. So a bit like "yard time" in prison then. Will it be easier than simply telling your child to put down the gadget and sit at the table? It's out right now so if you give it a try let us know.

