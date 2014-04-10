  Better than birthday candles, Rubik’s Cube celebrates 40 years with the Rubik’s Cube Light

It's 40-years since the Rubik's Cube was born. If, like us, you've never completed one in all that time this might be a sad day. Fear not there is light at the end of the tunnel, literally thanks to the Rubik's Cube Light.

The 40th Anniversary Rubik's Cube Light has been exclusively created for Firebox to enhance the puzzle game. Now completing the Cube under the covers in the dark is possible making bedtime one less excuse for failure to complete it.

The Rubik's Cube Light will last for two hours on a charge, via USB. Enough time to solve it before the light cuts out? It's a good challenge if nothing else. The current world record stands at just 5.55 seconds. Mathematically it can always be solved in 20 moves or fewer.

Ben Redhead, head of buying at Firebox.com, said: "With over 350 million cubes sold worldwide, the Rubik's Cube is well known for being one of the most iconic (and frustrating) childhood toys across the globe. It’s not only the coolest way you can brighten up your favourite room, but it's also just as addictive to play with as the original was back in 1974. It’s a piece of gaming history."

The Rubik's Cube Light is available to buy now for £30.

READ: Cubestormer 3 Lego robot smashes Rubik’s Cube world record