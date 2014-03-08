Utinni: Lego Star Wars Sandcrawler set with over 3,000 pieces announced

Lego has announced another huge Lego Stars Wars set that will have fans of both reeling with excitement and worrying for their bank account.

The Lego Sandcrawler, the massive moving junk yard from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, will consist of almost 3,300 pieces and measures over 24cm high, 48cm long and 16cm wide.

Those who are happy to pay £249 ($299.99) will be able to turn the knob at the rear and steer the Sandcrawler into position, lower the front ramp and offload the droids using the two working cranes.

The Sandcrawler also features eight tracks with steering function, lowering front ramp, opening side flaps, removable top, working cranes, speeder bike, opening hatch for easy access to the boxes, attachable handles for lifting boxes, and a detailed interior including engine bay, storage bay and cockpit, and stock for old droids and droid parts.

Minifigs included in the mega set will include Luke Skywalker and his Uncle Owen, R2-D2 and C-3PO so you can recreate the scene where the farmers come across the droids for the first time.

Other minifigs include an R1-series Droid, an R2 unit, R5-D4, a Treadwell Droid, and Gonk Droid. Don't panic you get four Jawas in the set too. There's even a speeder bike for when the Jawas need to venture outside.

The new set will be available in May, hopefully in time for May the fourth.

Utinni.