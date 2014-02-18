  We love Titanfall. We love Lego. We love Titanfall Lego. Oh yes!

We've featured a lot of really cool Lego on Pocket-lint recently. The Lego Ghostbusters set looks great. The Lego The Simpsons House is amazing. And we'd kill for a Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (well, give a mean nipple tweak anyway). But surely this custom Lego minifig is the top of the pile: a Lego Titanfall pilot.

BrickUltra has opened a custom mini figure store on its site and its first product is the "Mech Pilot". Its actually been available for a couple of months - at $30 (£18) a pop - but considering the imminent launch of Titanfall for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, and the Beta test build opening for all next-gen gamers to play, we're happy to spread the Lego Titanfall love.

The figure is created using digital printing techniques and it is "the first of many BrickUltra Customs". It's not officially licensed, but the official Xbox UK Twitter account posted the pic, so Microsoft is happy at least. And as there's no actual mention of Titanfall, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts could be persuaded to turn a blind eye.

We certainly hope so, because it combines two things we very much love at the moment.

In other Titanfall toy news, the official K-NEX playsets are looking rather good. The Titanfall Ultimate Angel City Building Set even uses some of the background features from a level available to play for free at the moment in the Beta.

It will also have the added bonus of offering more than a minute of playtime without a 13-year-old in Wisconsin shooting you in the noggin'.