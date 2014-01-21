Pulp Fiction Guess Who? game spotted in time for Toy Fair 2014

If you remember the Guess Who? board game you'll love the new Pulp Fiction version that's been created.

Guess Who? was a game in which you asked your opponent questions, one per go, about the traits of the character they had chosen. They would answer yes or no then you'd put down the faces of those it couldn't be until guessing who. Now a version has been created with Pulp Fiction characters.

Graphic designer Joe Stone created the game, which has the tagline: "Does he look like a bitch?" referencing the character Jools as played by Samuel L Jackson. All the other greats are there including Vincent Vega, Mia Wallace, Butch, Marcellus Wallace, The Wolf, totalling 24 to fill the board.

"I drew each character in the style of the original game, making careful note of facial features like nose size, mouth size and eye colour to ensure that it actually functioned as a working version of Guess Who as well as referencing the film," said Stone on his site.

One of the greatest touches for us was packaging the whole thing in a box that looks like Marcellus Wallace's briefcase.

Unfortunately it doesn't sound like he got the rights but just made it for a bit of fun. Still the idea's there now - who wants to make it?