Kurio Phone, a kids phone that lets parents give-in to pestering but with controls

Kurio, which in 2012 launched a tablet aimed at kids, has now created a mobile phone aimed kids and unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week.

The new Android-powered phone will come with several parental controls and tries to address the growing number of children who start to badger their parents for a smartphone from a young age.

It's dubbed the "safest smartphone for kids" by its makers, and parents will be able to control apps, time, and what sites and services their children use on the phone all remotely via a website dashboard.

Parents will also be able to play Big Brother, monitoring their child's contacts, with the ability to let kids call or message them but only after sign-off from mum and dad.

Parents will also be able to see the phone's call log, text message and internet browsing history, although to give the kids some privacy won't be able to see the content of MMS and text messages. A geolocation feature lets parents track their kids every 15, 30, or 60 minutes and alert them if they move out of a specific geo-fenced area.

The Kurio Phone will run Android 4.2 Jellybean, come with 1GB of RAM, a 480x800 4-inch screen, front and rear-facing cameras, 3G, Wi-Fi and GPS. It will have just 4GB of storage but feature a microSD card slot to let you expand the storage options up to 36GB.

No word on availability or price yet.