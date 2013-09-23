Know what's better than Lego Star Wars? Lego Goonies

We've been big fans of the special-edition Lego Cuusoo sets in the past. Lego Minecraft and Lego Back to the Future have both been well-received additions to the brick-building family, and if we all get behind it we could even see something so ultra-cool that it could have us crying with joy like children on Christmas morning.

Lyonsblood, you see, has created Lego Goonies for submission to the Cuusoo process. There's a Lego Corey Feldman, Lego Sean Astin, and a Lego Josh Brolin when he was but a slip of a boy rather than the bad ass hero of No Country for Old Men. There's even a Lego Sloth, with wonky eyes and everything.

Read: Lego Back to the Future + Lone Ranger Constitution Train Chase = BTTF III gold

The creator has even gone to the extent of detailing two play sets, Fratelli Fracas and Skeleton Scare, and with The Goonies' 30th anniversary coming up in 2015, it does seem good timing to get this off the ground.

However, as all Cuusoo fan-made projects go - and there are many - Lego Goonies needs to get 10,000 supporters before Lego will even consider it for the approval process. And even then, the licence might not be awarded by the original copyright holder. You can do your part to get it to that stage though, as it still needs just shy of 8,800 votes, so we hope you'll give it the thumbs up.

That way, we could yet see it line up alongside the DeLorean and a few Creepers yet.