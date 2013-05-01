The Walking Dead Monopoly and Risk boardgames shambling their way toward you for August

We've often covered cool Monopoly sets in the past here on Pocket-lint, especially around Toy Fair time in January, but few have filled us with so much glee as the latest tie-in: Monopoly: The Walking Dead Survival Edition.

Coming in August and available to pre-order on US site Entertainment Earth for $39.99 (£25) (ships worldwide), the Walking Dead Monopoly set is the product of a collaboration between Skybound, the company owned by Robert Kirkman, writer of the comic book series, and USAopoly, a firm specialising in localised and licensed Monopoly boardgames.

The game will offer traditional Monopoly-style gameplay, but resources and real estate are gathered to save their lives rather than build monetary fortune. Only one player will survive the zombie apocalypse at the end of the game.

Entertainment Earth has also opened pre-orders for another Walking Dead-licensed boardgame from USAopoly; Risk: The Walking Dead Survival Edition.

Again, like with the Monopoly set, the key gameplay rules are similar to the game on which it is based, although players must not only battle their peers for territory, but also fight off unrelenting hoards of zombies.

The Walking Dead Risk will cost $49.99.

