WobbleWorks announces the world's first 3D printing pen, shipping in September for $50

WobbleWorks has begun a Kickstarter campaign for the world's first 3D printing pen. The group of "serial inventors" hopes to raise $30,000 for the 3D printer alternative.

Priced at $50 for early Kickstart backers, the 200g 3D pen can create 3D objects much like an expensive 3D printer can, except a lot cheaper and easier. No software is needed and users can start drawing whatever they like. Certainly, some pretty cool things can be made.

“We wanted to design a 3D printing device that could be used within minutes, without needing any technical knowledge, software or computers," said Peter Dilworth, co-founder and CEO of WobbleWorks. "We also wanted it to be affordable as well as fun, so that anyone could 3Doodle!”

The group plans to offer stencils and templates for the pen, thanks to the help of artists on Etsy, the online crafts marketplace. A community will also be formed so that deas and designs can be shared.

“We’re working with some fantastic Etsy artists to provide limited-edition ‘3Doodles’ as well as templates and stencils to help others create amazing objects," said Dilworth. "We’re also creating a 3Doodle community where people can share their ideas, designs and 3Doodles.”

WobbleWorks does warn that the 3Doodler is not a toy, as the tip of the pen gets as hot as 270C, powered by a universal 110v or 220v charger. Safety videos will be created, according to the company, although the plastic that comes out of the pen is safe to touch for easy morphing.

The 3Doodler is compatible with 3mm ABS and PLA that is available from several suppliers. For the 3D printing newbies in the crowd, ABS is a common plastic and PLA is made from biodegradable objects like corn and has a lower melting temperature than ABS.

The 3Doodler will begin shipping to Kickstarter backers in September 2013. The $50 package includes the 3D pen and a bag of mixed colour plastic, while the more expensive versions contain more plastic.