ArtSee Studio turns your iPad into a kids' drawing desk

We had Etch A Sketch as kids, today children have iPads, and hoping to take advantage of that is WowWee, which has created the ArtSee Studio.

Put simply, the ArtSee Studio is a bolt-on accessory for the iPad that allows kids to create interactive art at the press of a button - or more accurately, at the swipe of a bit of plastic.

Using similar technology to that found in Mattel's Apptivity range of toys (rubber pads on a plastic stamp positioned in such a way that the app can recognise it), the new art desk clips around your iPad and comes with a number of "stamps" that create patterns, music, animation and special effects on screen in the accompanying free app.

Kids are also encouraged to use the included stylus as a pencil, crayon, marker or paintbrush before using the stamps to take it to the next level.

In practice and it looks great fun, as we found out at the New York Toy Fair. You can draw a picture and then add animation and music with a couple of swipes with the stamps.

Children will be able either to start with a blank canvas or chose one of several pre-loaded scenes with accompanying assets such as vehicles or under the sea - we especially liked the dolphins and octopuses.

There are more than 75 animated stamp variations, 15 roller patterns, three built-in theme packs, 60 challenging activities in five games, and more than 15 colouring pages to keep them entertained - surely enough for even long journeys.

Even better, the ArtSee Studio doesn’t cost a fortune either, because there aren't any moving parts. Yours for $29.99 when it hits the shops this summer.