ZombieBot undead robot: Walking Dead meets C-3PO

WowWee has announced the launch of an undead robot called the ZombieBot, debuting the new creation at the New York Toy Fair this week.

If you are reading this, chances are you like two things in life; zombies and robots. Realising that there are plenty of people out there who would probably like their kids (read themselves) to play with a toy that mixes the popular cultures of Walking Dead with C-3PO from Star Wars, WowWee, maker of the Robosapien, says the new undead robot will be in stores later this year.

"A renegade Zombie virus has infected the robot world, pitting robots against their former human masters," WowWee told Pocket-lint, explaining the backstory to why it has done the mash-up. "As one of the last remaining robot controllers, you must fight back against the infected zombie robot masses and retake control of the mechanical monstrosities!"

In reality that means you fire "Nerf" like bullets at the ZombieBot as it hurtles towards you. Hit certain trigger points on the ZombieBot and body parts - like arms and its head - ping off. Hit enough of the hot zones and you'll stop it dead, dead in its tracks.

Of course, all the time you are trying to take out the impeding zombie attack, its eyes are flashing green. Scary.

Expect ZombieBot to be in the shops in time for Christmas.