  Barbie hits the club with digital dress

Barbie continues to lead the way in the world of high-tech fashion, now sporting a dress with a 114 tri-colour LED lights, announced at the 2013 Toy Fair in New York.

The dress uses a 4.5-inch resistive touch panel that can be drawn on with a finger or the accompanying stylus to create patterns of LED lights. Those lights will then pulsate to the beat of music playing nearby. There are ready made graphics available if you don't fancy coming up with a pattern yourself.

Barbie's necklace is used to scroll between the modes.

The doll should go on sale in August at around $49.99. We don't have UK pricing just yet.

This isn't the first hi-tech outfit Barbie has been spotted in - she's already had the Barbie video girl outfit that allowed her to record video, and the photo fashion get-up, which can snap photos and then project them onto her T-shirt.

Also on show at this week's Toy Fair is the Barbie Digital Makeover mirror, which can transform your iPad into a clever augmented reality digital mirror. Face tracking allows you to apply different types of make-up on to your face virtually to see how it looks.

Thanks to Chipchick for the picture