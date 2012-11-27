  Fisher Price 3D printed records bring new tunes to an old favourite

It may be still in its infancy, letting you make phone cases, the odd chess piece and maybe even a shoe from time to time, but some have an even better idea for 3D printing - custom Fisher Price records.

Based on a Fisher Price record player from the 1970s, and the newer Basic Fun model, that came with plastic records with grooves in them and played specific tunes, the new concept is to recreate those plastic records with a 3D printer. But instead of renditions of London Bridge is Falling Down or Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star you can have the latest chart-busting tracks.

For those who have the technical know-how and a 3D printer, there are tutorials on the web to get you started. Alternatively, you can buy records ready printed from shops such as Shapeways, a 3D printing website that sells ready printed gifts from around £25 - pricey, we know.

It currently has a handful of records on sale including Stairway to Heaven, the Star Wars theme song, and You are my Sunshine, and can also take requests for your own music.

While it is unlikely to replace your music collection anytime soon, it does show us what is possible in the future, especially when it comes to physical music.