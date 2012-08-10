  Gyrobike's Gyrowheel looks set to retire bike stabilisers for good

What was once a rite of passage looks set to become a thing of a past, as the Gyrowheel replaces stabilisers as the new method of teaching children how to ride a bike.

Available separately or as part of the 3-in-1 Gyrobike, the Gyrowheel teaches kids to ride a bike without the need for any additional wheels.

Fitted at the front of the bike, the Gyrowheel uses Gyroscopic technology used in the likes of the iPhone and even space shuttles to keep the bike upright. This in turn gives children confidence as they learn how to balance the bike even when travelling at slow speeds.

The 3-in-1 Gyrobike comes with a 12-inch Gyrowheel that is powered by a rechargeable battery and comes with three different settings, depending on the skill levels of the rider and can even be switched off completely. However, once the goal of riding a bike has been achieved, the Gyrobike comes with two regular wheels that can be swapped with the Gyrowheel.

The Gyrowheel is also available separately as a 12-inch or 16-inch model, making it compatible with most children’s pushbikes.

Available in red, pink, green and blue the Gyrobike is available now for £229, while the Gyrowheel can be purchased separately for £115. Both can be bought at www.gyrobike-europe.com.

