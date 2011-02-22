  Miniature house webcam makes you look like a giant

This webcam accessory is a touch of creative class, as it's been designed to fit over a webcam of the built-in variety in order to make you look as though you're an extra from Land of the Giants.

Spotted on Super Punch, we're not sure whether it would work with an external webcam, as space is clearly at a premium, but with a few modifications it might well be possible.

Made entirely from paper, Ryuji Nakamura, who created the house, looks to have put a considerable amount of work in; as chairs and a table can be seen on the inside and externally its incredibly tidy.

We'd be interested in any other innovative ways of using webcams (try and keep it clean) you may have seen or heard about, so if you've got any ideas let us know in the comments below.

