Sam Flynn Tron: Legacy suit leathers in

If you hadn't already noticed, we at Pocket-lint are Tron crackers.

If we're not out playing 1983 retro Tron coin-ops, we're saving up our pennies to buy a $55,000 Tron Life Cycle, as well as getting excited by the vast array of Tron: Legacy merchandise and accessories being offered up ahead of the big cinema release on 17 December.

And so, you can imagine how much we love this Tron: Legacy Sam Flynn suit.

It features CE approved body armour, form moulded leather detailing, light sensitive reflective accents, heavy duty stretch Spandex inserts, silicone hexagon print and a form moulded leather disk.

You can buy the jacket, trousers, gloves and boots separately, but if you're cool enough to carry it off then you might as well go the whole hog and grab the set for $995.

Pocket-lint isn't sure whether we've got the right physique to carry it off. But we'd be willing to bet that we'd look a little cooler than this chap....

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.