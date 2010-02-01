  The Harry Potter Monster Book of Monsters Keep Safe Box does just that

We've seen the Monster Book of Monsters from Harry Potter before, but now Tomy are releasing a keep safe box for fans of the books and movies to store their secrets.

The creature (if you can call it that) makes its appearance in the movie "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" and come July will be able to sit on your bookshelf too.

The replica promises to keep safe your precious and secret items, comes with an electronic security code and a motion sensitive spine that will only open if you've remembered the right actions.

If you happen to be a younger brother trying to break in you'll be met with snarls and growls for every unsuccessful attempt says maker Tomy.

Out July, it will set you back £24.99.