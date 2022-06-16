(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner on 12-13 July, bringing with it a wide range of savings across a huge swathe of categories.

Thankfully, Lego has typically been one of the products that get healthily discounted when Amazon holds its annual sales event. This year there should be some great deals to be had, including branded sets like Star Wars, Technics and Harry Potter. Here's everything you need to know.

Prime Day isn't like Black Friday - you can't know exactly when the sales event is going to happen until Amazon officially confirms its date.

This year it's happening on 12-13 July, so things should start ramping up toward it at the start of the month.

Lego obviously has a huge range of sets on offer at any one time, and that means there are almost endless possibilities when it comes to discounts.

That said, we can make a few sage predictions about what will get proper deals - for one thing, there will definitely be some licensed sets to pick from. That means Star Wars Lego, Harry Potter Lego and other franchises like Marvel that have tie-in sets.

However, we wouldn't necessarily expect there to be huge savings on more mature, collector sets with thousands of pieces. While there could be some statement deals on specific sets, by and large the more likely deals are on those sets aimed at children so that parents can pick up some Lego without breaking the bank.

This is still extremely welcome given the inflation of Lego prices in the last ten years or so, though, so be sure to keep an eye out when Prime Day starts.

The catch with Prime Day, as ever, is that it's only open to Amazon Prime members - so you will need to get a membership while the sales event is ongoing to access its best deals. Thankfully this is really easy, and you can also take out a 30-day free trial on a new account.

Whether you're a member or take out a trial or subscription just for Prime Day, either way you'll have to have it sorted to access the deals.

squirrel_widget_157589

• Lego 76050 Super Heroes Crossbones' Hazard Heist Building Kit save $8.78, now $31.12 (was $39.90): This 179-piece set features Crossbones' escape truck with big wheels, a removable roof with two stud shooters and handlebars for a minifigure to hold, plus rear storage space with explode function. See this deal.

• Lego City Great Vehicles Ambulance Plane save $8, now $31.99 (was $39.99): This set features an Ambulance Plane with rotating propellers and a back hatch that opens to load the stretcher. See the deal.

• Lego 10734 Juniors Demolition Site save $19.80, now $70.19 (was $89.99): Build your own Demolition site, complete with digger, dump truck, demolition crane with wrecking ball, building under construction and accessories. See the deal.

• Lego 75112 Star Wars General Grievous Building Kit save $18.26, now $64.73 (was $82.99): This set has posable limbs, two-into-four separating arms and four buildable Light sabers. See the deal.

• Lego 42058 Technic Stunt Bike save $10.95, now $43.80 (was $54.75): This 140-piece vehicle set features a powerful pull-back motor, extra-wide rims with low profile tyres, front and rear lights and an authentic exhaust. See the deal.

EcoFlow Wave is one of the most convenient portable air conditioners for campers and RVers By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 June 2022

• Lego Super Heroes Iron Skull Sub Attack Building Kit save $10.99, now $43.96 (was $54.95): The Iron Skull Sub features a red skull logo, opening cockpit, cage with translucent-red opening door and chain attachment to drop down and trap Scuba Captain America, four stud shooters and a storage compartment for Iron Skull's gear. See the deal.

• Lego 76126 Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet, save $32, now $47.99 (was $79.99): This 838-piece set is for the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet model, with an opening minifigure cockpit, passenger compartment, two stud shooters, fold-out 6-stud rapid shooter and a stud-shooting trike. See the deal here.

• Lego 76124 Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster Building Kit save $15, now $19.99 (was $34.99): Build the posable War Machine Buster mech toy, with an opening minifigure cockpit, 6-stud rapid shooter, 2 detachable stud-shooting cannons, 2 flick missiles and gripping hands. See the deal here.

• Lego 60231 City Fire Chief Response Truck Building Kit save $12, now $17.99 (was $29.99): Build a fire truck with opening roof in this 201-piece set, with two minifigures: Freya McCloud and a firefighter, plus a removable ladder and an electrical box with opening doors. See the deal.

• Lego 76131 Marvel Avengers Compound Battle save $40, now $59.99 (was $99.99): This 699-piece set lets you build their own Avengers Compound with this action toy featuring a two-level office, laser-beam safe, spring-loaded and stud shooters. See the deal.

• Lego 42092 Technic Rescue Helicopter save $21, now $18.99 (was $39.99): Build a realistic Rescue Helicopter toy with opening side and rear doors, working winch and a rescue stretcher. It also rebuilds into a Concept Plane. See the deal.

• Lego 75301 Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Toy save £15, now £22.99 (was £44.99): This 474-piece set features a Lego brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic toy X-wing Fighter with an opening Lego minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2 and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button. See the deal here.

• Lego 42122 Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 save £18.03, now £26.96 (was £44.99): This 71-piece set includes authentic Jeep Wrangler details, like the classic round headlights, seven-slot grille, full-size spare tyre and fold-down back seats. See the deal here.

• Lego 42114 Technic 6x6 Volvo Articulated Hauler Truck save £108, now £121.99 (was £229.99): This 2,193-piece Volvo truck had some money off before Prime Day, but this deal makes it great value. See the deal here.

• Lego 60197 City Passenger Train set, save £49, now £70.99 (was £119.99): Part of the Lego City range, this train set comes with four minifigures, a motorised engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control and a full circular train track. See the deal here.

• Lego 42111 Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger Racing Car, save £23.56, now £66.43 (was £89.99): Just in time for the Fast and Furious 9 film, this set has 1078 pieces and is a replica model of Dominic Torreto's classic muscle car from the original film. See the deal here.

• Lego 31201 Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests Poster, save £36.95, now £78.04 (was £114.99): One for the Potter fans, this one of four crests with 4,249 pieces and it includes nine canvas wall decor plates. See the deal here.

• Lego 21034 Architecture Skyline Model Building Set, save £18, now £26.99 (was £44.99): This Lego Architecture set allows you to build the London skyline from 468 pieces, with models of the National Gallery, Nelson's Column, London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. See the deal here.

• Lego 75318 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure, save £19.95, now £50.54 (was £69.99): This set features a charming, brick-built toy model of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with a total of 1073 pieces. See the deal here.

• Lego 60198 City Cargo Train Set Battery Powered Engine, save £79, now £100.99 (was £179.99): Build a 10-speed motorised cargo train with four cars and control centre, armoured truck and forklift with this 1226-piece set. See the deal here.

• Lego 21319 Ideas Central Perk Friends TV Show Series, save £16.22, now £48.77 (was £64.99): This 1070-piece iconic set the main Central Perk seating area including furniture, stage for musical performances, TV studio details and characters own items. See the deal here.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.