(Pocket-lint) - One of the top things that people look for on Black Friday is Lego. Over the past few years we've seen a huge diversification in sets that Lego offers, with loads of character sets from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel, clearly as much aimed at adult fans as enthusiastic kids.

We're rounding up the best deals we've found on Lego for the sales period, so you can save when shopping for those must-have Lego sets.

To help make it easier to find what you're looking for, we've divided this page into US and UK deals. Just click on the link below to jump to the relevant section for you.

US Lego deals | UK Lego deals

There are plenty of great Lego deals in the UK.

Hogwarts Express - save £18.99 Lego 75855 - Build the Hogwarts Express and recreate those iconic adventures from Platform 9¾. Now reduced to £56.00. View offer

Minecraft The Jungle Abomination - save 26% Lego 21176 - Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Abomination Playset, perfect to bring those virtual creations to life - and off screen. Now only £25.99. View offer

Knight Bus lego - save 20% Lego 75957 - The Knight Bus from Harry Potter is a popular choice, benefiting from 20% price cut that means you can get it for £24.00 from John Lewis. View offer

10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham · 24 November 2021

Here are some of the great deals we've found on Lego sets in the US.

Monster Burger Truck Lego 31104 - Fun for all the family: burgers and trucks - as well as a $16 discount. It's now $24.59 at Target. View offer