Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Parenting
  3. Parenting deals
  4. Lego parenting deals

Great Lego deals for Black Friday 2021: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and more

Author image, Editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Xavi Cabrera / Unsplash Great Lego deals for Black Friday 2021: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and more
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - One of the top things that people look for on Black Friday is Lego. Over the past few years we've seen a huge diversification in sets that Lego offers, with loads of character sets from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel, clearly as much aimed at adult fans as enthusiastic kids.

We're rounding up the best deals we've found on Lego for the sales period, so you can save when shopping for those must-have Lego sets.

To help make it easier to find what you're looking for, we've divided this page into US and UK deals. Just click on the link below to jump to the relevant section for you.

US Lego deals | UK Lego deals

Pocket-lintGreat Lego deals for Black Friday photo 3

Best UK Lego Black Friday deals

There are plenty of great Lego deals in the UK.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Fluffy Encounter - save 20%

Harry Potter Hogwarts Fluffy Encounter - save 20%

Lego 76387 - recreate that scene in The Philosopher's Stone where Harry, Ron and Hermione encounter Fluffy. Now only £28.00.

Super Mario Boss Sumo Topple Tower - save 25%

Super Mario Boss Sumo Topple Tower - save 25%

Lego 71388 - Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set, to add to your collection of Super Mario Lego. Now only £18.49.

Hogwarts Express - save £18.99

Hogwarts Express - save £18.99

Lego 75855 - Build the Hogwarts Express and recreate those iconic adventures from Platform 9¾. Now reduced to £56.00.

Minecraft The Jungle Abomination - save 26%

Minecraft The Jungle Abomination - save 26%

Lego 21176 - Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Abomination Playset, perfect to bring those virtual creations to life - and off screen. Now only £25.99.

Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor - save 25%

Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor - save 25%

Lego 76125 - if it's Iron Man you like, it's Iron Man you get, with a range of different Iron Man armours. Now only £40.99.

Knight Bus lego - save 20%

Knight Bus lego - save 20%

Lego 75957 - The Knight Bus from Harry Potter is a popular choice, benefiting from 20% price cut that means you can get it for £24.00 from John Lewis.

LegoGreat Lego deals for Black Friday photo 2

Best US Lego Black Friday deals

10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more
10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham ·

Here are some of the great deals we've found on Lego sets in the US.

Monster Burger Truck

Monster Burger Truck

Lego 31104 - Fun for all the family: burgers and trucks - as well as a $16 discount. It's now $24.59 at Target.

Boda Fett's Startship - save $10

Boda Fett's Startship - save $10

Lego 75312 - Build Boba Fett's Starship. This set comes with both Boba Fett and The Mandalorian minifigs. It's now $39.99 at Amazon.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 24 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Great Lego deals for Black Friday 2021: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and more
Great Lego deals for Black Friday 2021: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and more By Chris Hall ·
New Lego Star Wars AT-AT collector set is as premium as it gets
New Lego Star Wars AT-AT collector set is as premium as it gets By Rik Henderson ·
Lego Luigi's Mansion expands Super Mario collection
Lego Luigi's Mansion expands Super Mario collection By Max Freeman-Mills ·
New Lego Mario set pays homage to Super Mario 64
New Lego Mario set pays homage to Super Mario 64 By Rik Henderson ·
Playmobil's new Star Trek set takes us back to the original TV show
Playmobil's new Star Trek set takes us back to the original TV show By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best tech toys 2021: Connected toys, robots and more
Best tech toys 2021: Connected toys, robots and more By Max Freeman-Mills ·