(Pocket-lint) - One of the top things that people look for on Black Friday is Lego. Over the past few years we've seen a huge diversification in sets that Lego offers, with loads of character sets from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel, clearly as much aimed at adult fans as enthusiastic kids.
We're rounding up the best deals we've found on Lego for the sales period, so you can save when shopping for those must-have Lego sets.
To help make it easier to find what you're looking for, we've divided this page into US and UK deals. Just click on the link below to jump to the relevant section for you.
Best UK Lego Black Friday deals
There are plenty of great Lego deals in the UK.
- See all the Lego Black Friday deals on Amazon.co.uk
- See the Black Friday deals on Lego.com (starts 26 November)
- Save 20% on Harry Potter Lego at Argos
Lego 76387 - recreate that scene in The Philosopher's Stone where Harry, Ron and Hermione encounter Fluffy. Now only £28.00.
Lego 71388 - Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set, to add to your collection of Super Mario Lego. Now only £18.49.
Lego 75855 - Build the Hogwarts Express and recreate those iconic adventures from Platform 9¾. Now reduced to £56.00.
Lego 21176 - Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Abomination Playset, perfect to bring those virtual creations to life - and off screen. Now only £25.99.
Lego 76125 - if it's Iron Man you like, it's Iron Man you get, with a range of different Iron Man armours. Now only £40.99.
Lego 75957 - The Knight Bus from Harry Potter is a popular choice, benefiting from 20% price cut that means you can get it for £24.00 from John Lewis.
Best US Lego Black Friday deals
Here are some of the great deals we've found on Lego sets in the US.
- See all the Black Friday deals on Lego.com (starts November 26)
Lego 31104 - Fun for all the family: burgers and trucks - as well as a $16 discount. It's now $24.59 at Target.
Lego 75312 - Build Boba Fett's Starship. This set comes with both Boba Fett and The Mandalorian minifigs. It's now $39.99 at Amazon.