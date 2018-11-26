The best Lego deals for Cyber Monday 2018

It's Cyber Monday and there are great deals all over the web. Whether you're buying for yourself to build over Christmas, or as a gift, we've rounded up the best Lego Cyber Monday deals around.

Lego has a few deals on its own store for various sets, with several seeing 20 per cent off. Here are some of the best ones we have selected:

• Lego Batman Movie 70922 Joker Manor for £199, save £50 (was £249.99): The Joker Manor is packed with iconic details from the movie and functions, including a rollercoaster encircling the whole building, a buildable Joker head with trapdoor and slide, punching boxing gloves, a rocking Joker sign and rotating big eye tower. View this deal on Lego.

• Lego Speed Champions 75889 Ferrari Ultimate Garage for £71.99, save £18 (was £89.99): The Lego Ferrari Ultimate Garage set has a with a workshop/museum, attachable racetrack section and Lego Speed Champions versions of the classic Ferrari 250 GTO, Ferrari 488 GTE and historic Ferrari 312 T4 cars. View the deal on Lego.

John Lewis has numerous Lego deals in its Black Friday event with plenty of savings to be had on various sets including Harry Potter and Creator sets. These are some of the best deals worth looking at:

• Lego Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow and 75950 Aragog's Lair Bundle for £54.99, save £12.99 (was £67.98): You save by buying a bundle here, with the Hogwarts Whomping Willow set featuring a three-level Hogwarts castle section with a gate, dormitory, potions classroom and Severus Snape's office. View this deal on John Lewis.

• Lego Creator 10214 Tower Bridge for £174.99, save £35 (was £209.99): Build London's Tower Bridge with this Lego set. It features the iconic paired towers and a drawbridge that actually opens and closes. You can also take it apart in sections if you need to move it. View this deal on John Lewis.

• Lego City 60197 Passenger Train for £79.99, save £26 (was £106): This Lego City set has a motorised engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control. The driver's cabin has an opening window, two cars with removable roofs, there are seats and tables and there is a full circular track with 16 curved and four straight rails. View this deal on John Lewis.

• Lego Star Wars 75192 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon for £549.99, save £100 (was £649.99): This Lego set consists of over 7500 pieces and it includes four classic crew minifigures, three Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures, along with a BB-8 droid, two buildable Ports and a buildable Mynock. View offer on John Lewis.

There are a few Lego deals on Argos for Black Friday including a few Star Wars sets. These are the best Lego Black Friday deals on Argos to check out:

• Lego Star Wars 75190 First Order Star Destroyer Toy for £82.99, save £47 (was £129.99): The First Order Star Destroyer has armour detailing, eight stud shooters and open-out panels revealing a detailed interior. It comes with five minifigures including Supreme Leader Snoke and First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant and two droids. There are over 1400 pieces so it will keep you busy for a while. View this deal on Argos.

• Lego City 60200 Capital Toy Town Construction Set for £69.99, save £50 (was £119.99): The Capital Toy Town Construction Set has a two-story hotel, museum construction site, kiosk, charging station, six vehicles, a skate ramp with hoop and it comes with 13 minifigures. See this offer on Argos.

• Lego Friends 41343 Heartlake Airplane Tour for £18.99, save £11 (was £29.99): This Lego Friends set has a propeller plane with an air traffic control tower, a snack table with bar stools and a refuelling station. It comes with an Olivia mini-doll figure, as well as Zobo the robot and Rumble the hamster. View this deal on Argos.

• Lego Ninjago Movie 70618 Destiny's Bounty for £59.99, save £40 (was £99.99): This Destiny's Bounty set features wind-up-and-release anchors, Wi's dojo and bedroom, hidden ninja weapons and it comes with seven minifigures. View offer on Argos.

• Lego Jurassic World 75931 Dilophosaurus Attack Dinosaur Toy for £27.99, save £17 (was £44.99): This Lego Jurassic World set features a hunters' outpost fence with exploding gate and wall functions and a movable crane with crate. It comes with three minifigures and two dinosaur figures. See this deal on Argos.

• Lego 75189 Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy for £109.99, save £20 (was £129.99): The First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy has posable legs, spring-loaded shooters, a rapid-fire stud shooter, detachable canisters and ammo. It comes with five mini figures including Captain Poe Dameron, Rey and a Resistance Trooper. View this offer on Argos.

• Lego 70655 Ninjago Dragon Pit Ninja Heroes Toy for £89.99, save £30 (was £119.99): This Ninjago Dragon Pit set has three detachable sections including a viewing gallery, watchtower and a jail with a trapdoor function. It comes with nine minifigures and there is a throne, gate-opening function and dual missile shooter, as well as a posable dragon. View this offer on Argos.

• Lego 75218 Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Toy Building Set for £71.99, save £18 (was £89.99): This X-Wing Starfighter set has stud/spring loaded shooters, a cruise and attack mode function, Red Five and Red Three decoration. It comes with two minifigures and two droid figures. View this offer on Argos.

• Lego 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set for £45.49, save £14 (was £59.99): This set features a kitchen, bedroom with mission screen, rooftop hot tub, performance terrace, fireman's pole and plenty more. It is suitable for ages six and over and it comes with two walkie-talkie accessors, tools, a guitar, popcorn, pizza and teapot. View this offer on Argos.

Very has tonnes of Lego deals on its site, including several Star Wars sets, as well as Jurassic World sets. Here are some of the great deals worth looking at:

• Lego Jurassic World 75930 Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate for £99.99, save £20 (was £119.99): This Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate Lego set has an office, bedroom with a bed, laboratory area with museum display and a collapsible roof. It comes with six minifigures and it also includes a buildable triceratops skull. View this offer on Very.

• Lego Star Wars 75187 BB-8 for £67.99, save £17 (was £84.99): Build a super cute version of Lego brick version of BB-8 with a wheel-activated rotating head and an opening hatch with a non-functioning welding torch, along with a display stand, fact plaque and BB-8 minifigure. View this deal on Very.

• Lego City 60195 Arctic Mobile Exploration Base for £64.99, save £20 (was £84.99): This Lego set has a crane, trailer, platform, mobile saw, lab and a snow bike. It also comes with six minifigures and a mammoth figure. View this deal on Very.