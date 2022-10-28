The best Lego deals for Black Friday 2022: What to expect

(Pocket-lint) - One of the top things that people look for on Black Friday is Lego. Over the past few years we've seen a huge diversification in sets that Lego offers, with loads of character sets from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel, clearly as much aimed at adult fans as enthusiastic kids.

We're rounding up the best deals we've found on Lego for the sales period, so you can save when shopping for those must-have Lego sets.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, which is always on a Thursday. For 2022, that places it on Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday then taking place on 28 November.

It's not just Black Friday itself and the weekend following it that you need to be watching out for deals on though. Many retailers start their deals early.

Typically, deals start to appear in the middle of November and then ramp up the week prior to Black Friday. It's definitely worth paying attention a couple of weeks before Black Friday to make sure you don't miss any of the savings.

What Lego deals are we expecting?

There have been some great deals on Lego sets over the last few years for Black Friday. Last year we saw excellent discounts on Marvel, Star Wars, Frozen, Harry Potter and Super Mario-themed sets.

We're expecting more of the same for 2022, so if you've got your eyes on a particular kit, you might want to wait and see if it gets a discount.

You can see some of the best picks from 2021 below so you can get an idea of what kind of offers there were last year.

Best UK Black Friday deals last year

The retailers below will likely offer some great deals on Lego during the Black Friday sales so you can follow the links below to see what is on offer. Or, take a look at the top picks from 2021 so you can see what to expect.

Knight Bus lego - save 20% Lego 75957 - The Knight Bus from Harry Potter is a popular choice, benefiting from 20% price cut that means you can get it for £24.00 from John Lewis. View offer

Star Wars: Mandalorian Trouble - 34% discount Lego 75299 - This set recreates a scene in The Mandalorian and includes Baby Yoda and a Tuskan Raider. It's now only £18.49. View offer

Hogwarts Express - save £18.99 Lego 75855 - Build the Hogwarts Express and recreate those iconic adventures from Platform 9¾. Now reduced to £56.00. View offer

Best US Black Friday deals last year

There will be a number of retailers offering discounts on Lego and clicking on the link below will take you directly to Lego's own deals. You can also have a look at the top deals from 2021 so you can get an idea of what to expect from this year's sales.

Monster Burger Truck Lego 31104 - Fun for all the family: burgers and trucks - as well as a $16 discount. It's now $24.59 at Target. View offer

