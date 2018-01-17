Best high-tech baby gadgets: Top gear for both parents and little ones

If you consider yourself a modern parent, you're probably interested in decking out your baby's room with gadgets.

There are tonnes of internet-connected devices you can get for your little one, whether it's a crib that'll gently rock them to sleep or a sock that'll track their heart rate and breathing patterns. We live in a day and age where companies are coming up with all sorts of wares designed to soothe your child and help you be the best parent possible.

Of course, you can’t beat good old intuition. Still, if you're the type who would love to get an alert for this and that, or who wants to check up on your child remotely or be able to quietly and wirelessly breast pump at work, check out some of the gadgetry below. Most of it is available now, though some things are only available to pre-order.

We'll update this list over time with the latest high-tech baby goods, too, so keep checking back for the latest.

The $110 Hero SE has a motion sensor that detects the slightest of movements, monitoring your baby while sleeping. There are ways to help prevent SIDS, and this little gadget is one of them. After 15 seconds of no movement, the Hero will vibrate to rouse your baby. After another five seconds of no motion, it will sound an alarm.

The $1,160 Snoo was created by pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp. It has three mics, a speaker, and two motors that create different rocking motions, which supposedly help boost sleeping up to two hours more a night. It listens for cries and auto-responds with sound and rocking. It'll also alert parents if a baby needs more attention.

The $100 iBaby Air is both an air quality monitor and purifier that's perfect for your tot's bedroom. It can detect carbon monoxide, cigarette smoke, benzene, alcohol, hydrogen, methane, and ammonia. It also has an ion purifier. Other features include an audio speaker and breathing RGB light to help create a soothing environment.

The $130 Jiobit tracker is a white clip that attaches to a kid’s belt loop, jacket, or backpack. It is made from a soft silicone material and only needs to be charged once every couple of weeks. It provides real-time notifications about where your child is and uses machine learning to understand a kid's daily routes and routines.

The $300 Owlet Smart Sock tracks heart rate and oxygen levels and notifies you in real-time if something appears to be wrong. You get three socks, which fit sizes 0-18 months, as well as the actual sensor. It connects via Bluetooth and sends notifications to an app and base station that glows green to let you know if everything is OK.

The $130 Hatch Baby Grow isn't just a changing pad. It's made of wipeable foam and can monitor your baby's weight and compare their growth percentile worldwide. You can also use it to track how much your baby is drinking and sleeping - all information you and your pediatrician care about. And, yes, can even record diaper changes.

The $120 Fisher-Price Smart Connect Sleeper cradles your baby and offers a light show projection. There is a control panel on it that lets you adjust music, ambient sound, vibration, and rocking. This is replicated on the iOS and Android-compatible app, where you can control vibration patterns and intensity, rocking speed, and sound.

The $60 4moms Infant Tub will change the way you bathe your baby. It automatically helps set the perfect temperature for your kid, as well as the water depth. It provides a constant flow of clean water and has built-in drains on both sides. It's also made to sit directly onto a sink, so it's elevated and makes bath-time so much easier.

The $250 4moms mamaRoo is a smart infant seat that supposedly replicates the natural motions of parents. Some of the motions include "car ride", "kangaroo", "tree swing", and "wave". It is Bluetooth-enabled so you can control motion and sound from your mobile device. You can also adjust the seat to any position, up to a full recline.

The $199 BEABA Babycook Plus lets you prepare your baby's food from fruits, veggies, meat, or fish within 15 minutes. It's essentially a baby food maker machine that allows you to do batch cooking or steam two dishes at once. It includes two bowls that hold 4.7 cups each. If you don't need that much, consider the original Babycook.

The $480 Willow Smart Breast Pump is a wearable that works quietly inside your bra, collecting milk in a disposable, spill-proof bag. It tracks your volume through an app and allows you to do things like work and freely move around, without having to be tethered down. It only has a few parts and promises to be quiet, smart, and effective.

The Naya Smart Bottle is an upcoming device designed to track and recordsyour pumping and feeding sessions. It is meant to work with the $800 Naya breast pump system, but can still be used as a standalone device. It'll analyse breast milk to provide information about total calories and fat and delivers all this information to the Naya app.

The Philips uGrow system can keep track of your baby's feeding and sleeping patterns, as well as your baby's height and weight and temps. The existing system involves an app, a $240 monitor, and a $60 ear thermometer. With the monitor and app, you can remotely watch and hear your little one, making it ideal for your little one's bedroom.

