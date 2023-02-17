Paramount+ is set to increase its monthly subscription fee and merge with Showtime. Here's everything you need to know.

Paramount+ subscribers in the US and select international markets will soon be paying more for their monthly streaming service, as Paramount has announced plans to raise the monthly subscription fee. As part of the price hike, the media company is launching a new offering called Paramount+ with Showtime, which will integrate the popular Showtime platform into its existing streaming service.

Here is everything you need to know about these changes.

Why is Paramount raising the price of Paramount+?

During its earnings call on 16 February 2023, Paramount announced it plans to raise the price of its streaming service, Paramount+. Chief financial officer Naveen Chopra and CEO Bob Bakish disclosed the increase and emphasised that Paramount+ offers excellent value to its subscribers. They explained that Paramount has been making significant investments in content and marketing, and the price hike will allow the company to continue providing top-quality content and improving its offerings.

What is Paramount+ with Showtime?

Paramount+ with Showtime will be a new premium offering from Paramount that merges its two popular services. The new combined package will provide users with access to more franchises and hit original content across both streaming and linear platforms.

The plan to fully integrate the two services may set up Paramount+ to become a more formidable player in the ever-competitive streaming landscape. It's also a large part of the reason why Paramount is planning to increase Paramount+ prices.

What is the new pricing for Paramount+?

Paramount+ currently offers two plans: An essential subscription plan with ads for $4.99 per month, and a premium plan with no ads for $9.99 per month. After the price hike goes into effect later this year, the essential plan will cost $5.99, and the premium plan with no ads will cost $11.99. The premium plan will also include Showtime, and it will be called Paramount+ with Showtime.

When will the price increase go into effect?

The price increase will go into effect upon the launch of Paramount+ with Showtime sometime "early" in the third quarter of 2023. However, the company has not yet specified an exact date.

Want to know more about Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a streaming service that offers access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and live sports events. It is owned by Paramount, a media company that operates various TV networks, film studios, and streaming services. The service is available in the US and select international markets. It offers content from popular franchises like Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, and The Godfather.

To learn more about Paramount+, including the types of content it offers and its various pricing plans, see Pocket-lint's guide: How much is Paramount+ and what can you watch on it?