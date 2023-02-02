The streaming service is streamlining its offering in the US, ahead of the launch of Paramount+ with Showtime.

Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone is one of the major casualties of the sweeping broom at Paramount+. The streaming service has ditched several of its original shows as it heads towards a merger with Showtime. It comes after Showtime itself also announced the cancellation of many of its own original series - removing several of them from its offered lineup altogether.

Paramount+ with Showtime, as it will be called in the US, will launch later this year as a combined streaming platform from Paramount Global. They are currently run as separate entities in the States, although other regions, such as the UK, already feature Showtime content within the Paramount+ app.

It means that shows like Yellowjackets, Billions and Your Honor will be available alongside Halo, Yellowstone and Tulsa King.

What won't be available is The Real World: Homecoming. As reported on by Variety, all three seasons are no longer available on Paramount+. Other victims include Coyote, No Activity, Guilty Party and The Harper House.

Showtime has already ditched American Gigolo, Let the Right One In, Jim Carrey's Kidding, American Rust, and“On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Paramount isn't the only major entertainment firm to streamline its service recently. Warner Bros Discovery removed Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife from HBO Max - which is also being rebranded and relaunched this year.

Many of those shows will reappear on Roku and Tubi to view for free, however, as part of a new, ad-supported WB TV Series channel that's coming soon. It's not yet known if the shows Paramount+ has ditched will also find a second lease of life.

As well as some of the lineup, the Paramount+ service in the UK differs from the US in terms of technology. It also only features one subscription plan, with up to 1080p streaming and stereo sound (which is not ideal). The US currently offers a premium tier that increases the experince to include surround sound and 4K visuals. We're hoping that comes to the UK and other regions soon.