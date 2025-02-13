Summary YouTube TV users will lose access to Paramount and CBS channels after Feb 13, 2025.

The reasoning behind the disruption is YouTube TV and Paramount failing to reach a content distribution agreement.

YouTube TV is offering subscribers an $8 credit on their bill due to the disruption. Users who pay for the Entertainment Plus Bundle will automatically receive a $10 discount on their bill.

If you watch any of Paramount's channels on YouTube TV , I have some unfortunate news.

In a recent message to subscribers, YouTube TV announced that it has been unable to reach a content distribution agreement with Paramount . Therefore, after February 13, 2025, users will no longer be able to access Paramount and CBS channels on YouTube TV. This also affects DVR content, meaning that if you have any saved content from these channels, it will be deleted.

YouTube TV is offering subscribers an $8 credit on their bill due to the disruption, which is the cost of subscribing to Paramount+. You can claim the credit at tv.youtube.com. If you have the Entertainment Plus Bundle, you'll automatically receive $10 off each bill while Paramount content is unavailable on the service.

YouTube TV is hoping this is temporary

In a recent blog post, YouTube TV expressed optimism it would reach a deal with Paramount to avoid a prolonged disruption to content services. The streaming platform said it was working to negotiate a deal that doesn't pass on additional costs to the consumer. Given YouTube TV recently hiked prices, it's likely something it wants to avoid doing again for a while.

"We've been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers. Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven't been successful yet," YouTube TV said in a blog post.

YouTube TV subscribers are understandably unhappy about the news, with some still frustrated over the recent price hike. One user on Reddit expressed concern about this happening right before March Madness. Another voiced disappointment that they won't be able to watch Comedy Central anymore, which is one of the main reasons they subscribe to YouTube TV. You can check out the Reddit thread below.

Hopefully, YouTube TV and Paramount will come to an agreement quickly that doesn't affect subscribers in the long term. YouTube TV definitely doesn't want to lose all of Paramount's content, as that would leave a gaping hole in its TV subscription's content. It's unclear when a deal between Paramount and YouTube TV will be reached, but according to YouTube's blog post, the two are still having "active conversations."

Affected CBS and Paramount channels

Local PBS stations are affected by the disruption

Erik Mclean / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

Here is a list of all the CBS and Paramount channels that will be affected by this disruption. You will not be able watch them after February 13 until a deal is reached. You can read more about the affected channels on YouTube TV's support page.

National

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

Local stations