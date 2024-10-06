Key Takeaways Compact and colorful Panasonic S9 appeals to content creators for $1,500

Customizable colors with in-camera LUTs offer Instagram-ready look

Lack of advanced features like hot shoe and weather-sealing may deter pros

Instagram and other visually focused social networks have undoubtedly played a role in the evolution of the digital camera. Perhaps the greatest example of this is the recent trend toward cameras made not for photographers but content creators , creatives who need both stills and video to feed the algorithms. The Panasonic S9 is one such camera. Designed with a healthy mix of both still and video features, the S9 crams a full-frame sensor into a colorful yet minimalist body, all for around $1,500.

While social media has influenced more than one camera, the Panasonic S9 is arguably the camera that feels most in tune with Instagram. Besides the touchscreen interface, the S9 integrates LUTs, or built-in color profiles ideal for fans of Instagram's filters -- or really any photographer that would rather spend more time behind the camera than the computer. The four color options also make the S9 look good in the behind-the-scenes photographs as well. But, as one of the more affordable full-frame mirrorless options, the S9 makes a few strange cuts to its list of features.

Is the Panasonic S9 the perfect entry-level mirrorless for content creators and Instagrammers? Or are the cuts just too big to ignore? I spent a few weeks with the S9 to find out.

Specs, price and availability

The Panasonic S9 was announced in May of 2024. The mirrorless camera boasts a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor, 30 fps max burst speed and 6K video at 30 fps all inside a lightweight, compact body. The S9 retails for about $1,500 on its own, or about $1,800 with a kit lens. The camera is available from several major retailers.

What I like about the Panasonic S9

The best feature can be summed up in two words: Custom colors

Close

One of the Panasonic S9's standouts caught my attention before even opening the box: the price. At $1,500 for the body only or $1,800 with a 20-60mm kit lens, the Panasonic S9 is one of the more affordable mirrorless cameras that still have the larger full-frame sensor.

The S9 comes in more than just black. I tested out the camera with a lovely olive green wrap and immediately fell in love with both the look of the camera and the size. Atheistically speaking, the S9 is beautiful to look at with its color options and minimalist design. But the S9 is also one of the more compact full-frame bodies, weighing about a pound once you add in the battery but measuring under roughly 5 x 3 x 2 inches. It's a travel-friendly camera for sure.

While I loved the color on the exterior, the S9 also has unique color options on the photos themselves. Like other Panasonic cameras, the S9 offers in-camera LUTs. In the simplest terms, that means you can easily customize the colors on the images, sort of like applying an Instagram filter before the image is even taken. While other Panasonic cameras like the S5 II have this feature, the S9 has a dedicated button for it. The S9 is also compatible with the Lumix Lab app, a much easier way to create original LUTs, while the S5 II is expected to gain compatibility with later firmware but doesn't yet support the mobile creation of these color profiles.

Plus, the Lumix Labs mobile app makes it easy to create your own LUT or custom color filter. After connecting the camera to the device, you can transfer some images, edit them in the app, and then save those edits as a new LUT. Then, you can transfer that LUT back to the camera as a color setting and select it using the LUT shortcut. The shortcut allows you to edit your photos as you take them, which is an exceptional tool for spending more time behind the camera and less time behind the computer. Another option is to download LUTs from other creators inside the app.

Even without the LUTs, however, the S9 has some beautiful color profiles built-in, including Cine-like profiles and my personal favorite, Leica’s monochrome modes, which offer rich contrast without the cost of an actual Leica.

Noise reduction in low light is pretty decent as well, in part thanks to that lower-resolution sensor.

Those color profiles are added to a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor. Sure, you can get a higher resolution with pricer cameras, but images coming from the S9 are excellent. The kit lens produced sharp subjects and the LUTs delivered excellent color without hours of editing. Noise reduction in low light is pretty decent as well, in part thanks to that lower-resolution sensor.