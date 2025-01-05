Summary Panasonic's new smart TVs feature two OLED TVs and one mini-LED TV.

In partnership with Amazon, all Panasonic TVs now feature Fire TV.

These TVs feature the latest innovations and screen technologies, and they have high price tags to match.

After ten years away, Japanese electronics giant Panasonic has returned to the US with a new lineup of smart TVs. It's joining a saturated market that includes the likes of Samsung , LG, Sony, Hisense , and TCL among others, looking to appeal to consumers who want the best value for their entertainment experience.

It's a tricky proposition, but one that does benefit consumers as they continue to have more options when it comes to finding the right smart TV . These three TVs are of higher quality than most, so they are definitely worth considering when shopping for a large smart TV meant to serve as your primary entertainment spot. Here's what you need to know about Panasonic's new lineup.

Related I'd never buy a smart TV without considering these 5 things Buying a TV involves more than just measuring and budget -- there are other features that can make or break your experience.

Panasonic TVs feature the latest screen technologies

Smart TVs designed for realistic entertainment

Panasonic is offering three TVs, all of which boast some of the best screen technologies available. Two of the models feature OLED screens, which comprise self-emissive pixels that individually turn on and off. OLED TVs are championed due to their ability to achieve a perfect contrast ratio and true blacks. These TVs are great for watching the latest prestige shows and cinematic blockbusters, as they tend to be created with the latest techniques that require a modern TV. Some models can struggle with brightness, however.

You won't get the superb contrast as you do in OLED.

The other TV Panasonic offers features a mini-LED screen. Unlike an OLED TV, these models use a backlight, and feature myriad dimming zones in order to boost contrast. These TVs tend to excel in brightness and color accuracy, though you won't get the superb contrast as you do in OLED.

Related OLED, QD-OLED, LED: Modern screen technologies explained Shopping for TVs can be confusing, so here all the technologies and marketing terms you need to know.

Both OLED TVs share some similarities

A big price difference means the distinctions are important

Panasonic

The two OLED models, the Flagship Z95A and the Z85A, share a lot in common, so it's important to know the subtle differences in order to make the best choice. Both are great for mixed content enjoyment, from TV shows to movies to video games and live sports, and both feature an impressive processor that offers fast navigation and response. They both feature a wide viewing angle, quality upscaling, and a realistic image with support for Dolby Vision , HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode .

However, the Z95A is better at showcasing SDR content and, with its anti-glare screen, holds up better when watching during the daytime. It's brighter than the Z85A, offering more detailed and realistic images on screen. In addition, the Z95A features an impressive sound system, sending audio horizontally as well as vertically from the TV to create a more immersive experience. The Z95A is only available in 65-inches while the Z85A comes in either 55-inches or 65-inches.

Related The real difference between HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range improves your TV's image quality, but competing formats make shopping around confusing.

Panasonic is partnering with Amazon

Smart TVs with Fire TV OS

Perhaps the most important thing to know about these new TVs is that Panasonic is developing them in conjunction with Amazon. That means these TVs include Amazon's Fire OS as its operating system. Fire TV is known for promoting Amazon content and services, and generally integrating well with Amazon's vast ecosystem of products and devices. These TVs work well with Alexa, but are also generally filled with ads and commercials, unfortunately.

Fire TV tends to be somewhat bloated, and it can be hard at times to find exactly what you're looking for. But the connection with all of Amazon's services may be helpful for some, especially if you already have a smart home set up with connected Amazon products. So, if you're interested in a Panasonic TV, you'll also want to be committed to Fire TV; unless you want to get a streaming device to override Amazon's OS.

Panasonic TVs can be purchased from Amazon or Costco.

Related 5 reasons I'm not shopping for a TV at Walmart The big box giant offers a lot of TVs, but a close look reveals low quality models and a lack of substantial value.

Panasonic TVs are pricey

These high-end smart TVs come at a high cost

Perhaps a bit of surprise considering its partnership with Amazon is that these TVs are fairly expensive. However, two of the three TVs are of the OLED variety, and the other is a mini-LED model. Neither of these screen technologies are particularly cheap; OLED models are the priciest available. A 65-inch model of the mini-LED TV retails for $1,300, while the OLED units come in at $1,600 and $2,700 respectively.

It makes sense for Amazon, too. Most of its TVs are of the budget-friendly variety, with options from Toshiba and Insignia that aren't actually excelling in the image quality department. With superior screen technology, processing power, and a suite of features to supplement cinema and gaming, these TVs are going to come with a higher price tag. The prices are comparable to the top offerings from Samsung, LG, and Sony.

Related How Amazon built its AI-powered search for Fire TV An exclusive look behind the scenes at how Amazon supercharged its Fire TV search using AI.

It's never a perfect time to buy a new TV , but the market is saturated with some quality models, and with a lot of competition, it's definitely worth taking some time to shop around and investigate. These from Panasonic are definitely units meant to serve as a central entertainment hub, with superior features and a high cost. With the latest technologies and innovations, these TVs are definitely worth consideration, as long as you don't mind Fire TV.