After a decade away from the space, Panasonic finally returned to selling smart TVs in the United States. The Japanese manufacturer has a new lineup featuring three impressive models, and its top option, a 4K OLED smart TV , is on a deep discount this holiday shopping weekend.

The re-emergence of Panasonic comes amid a deal with Amazon, so its new TVs feature the company's Fire TV operating system. That's one of the reasons you'll find it on sale; you'll be paying less in order to be a part of Amazon's vast ecosystem of products and services, and you had better believe the company is going to inundate you with ads, commercials, and lots of free trials. That may be annoying for some, but the price and convenience is enticing, especially when it comes to OLED TVs , which are much more expensive than QLED models. Here's why you should consider Panasonic's Z95 OLED smart TV.

Panasonic Z95 OLED TV $2300 $3200 Save $900 Display Technology OLED Refresh Rate 144hz Resolution 4K HDR? Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Ports HDMI2.1 FreeSync Yes G-SYNC Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes Expand $2300 at Amazon

The appeal of OLED TVs, including this one from Panasonic, is their ability to achieve perfect contrast with self-emissive pixels. That means this TV is ideal for those who watch a lot of cinematic content and play any of the newest games on the top consoles. Blacks will, in fact, be true blacks on screen, and shadows and dimly lit areas will be more distinct, avoiding the blurring or distortion that can come from backlight panels of LED TVs. Especially with so many TV shows and movies in low-light, especially horror and fantasy content, OLED TVs are essentially for seeing every detail.

In addition, this model offers both of the top HDR formats in Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning you'll be able to get the best color range and accuracy out of any new title on the top streaming platforms. It features the latest AI innovations as well, with a screen that will adjust settings based on your immediate environment. It also boasts all the top gaming features, allowing you to toggle settings that fit your style, whether you're playing in a fast-paced online realm or going at it solo in a new RPG.

If there is a catch, it's that this pricier model boasts Amazon Fire TV, a more restrictive operating system that may overwhelm you with Amazon content. It can be harder to find what you want to watch when you have to scroll through a lot of titles that Amazon wants you to watch. The search function is lacking, and it's not in the habit of catering to competitors, so you're not going to find compatibility with Google or Apple features.

Still, this Panasonic TV offers an incredible image and boasts the top features of most smart TVs available, making it a terrific investment for those who enjoy all kinds of content across different devices and services.