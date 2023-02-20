In OneUI you have the ability to take a photo without touching the buttons or the shutter button on the screen

One of the most useful features baked into Samsung's Android skin - called OneUI - is the ability to snap photos without touching the buttons or the onscreen shutter button. Instead, you can use a palm gesture or voice command to take a selfie, which means you can set your phone up on a tripod, or rest it against a surface, frame yourself and take your picture without having to stretch awkwardly to reach your phone. Or, if you have the S22 Ultra or S23 Ultra, you can use the S Pen's shortcut button instead.

How to use a palm gesture to snap a hands-free selfie

By default, your new Samsung phone should already have this feature enabled. To see if it has, load up your Samsung camera app and change the camera to the selfie/front-facing camera if that lens isn't selected already. Simply raise a free palm to the camera so that you can see your whole palm in the frame.

If the feature is available and active you'll see a countdown icon that looks like quarter segments filling up a circle. Pose and pull your palm away before the countdown finishes. If it doesn't work, it may not be active, and you'll need to follow the steps below to enable it:

Open the camera app Tap the settings cog in the top corner Find 'Shooting methods' and select that Toggle on 'Show palm'

With that enabled you should be able to follow the first set of instructions, just simply raising your palm so that it's in view of the camera and it'll snap a selfie for you after a countdown.

How to use voice commands to take a photo

Unlike the palm gestures, the voice commands option isn't enabled by default. You have to switch it on, but once you do all you need to do is say 'smile', 'capture', 'shoot' or 'cheese' and it'll take a photo. Follow the steps below to enable voice commands:

Open the camera app Tap the settings cog in the corner Select 'Shooting methods' Toggle on the 'Voice commands' option

Once enabled you can say 'smile', 'cheese', 'capture' or 'shoot' when in photo mode, or if you're recording a video - just say 'record video'. It should hear you and action your command straight away if you're using the rear cameras. If you're taking a selfie with the front camera you'll get a countdown graphic like the palm gesture one above.

Use your S Pen on your S22/S23 Ultra

You can use your S Pen as your shutter button if you have either the Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Ultra (or even some older Galaxy Note models). Just load up the camera app and click the button on the side of the S Pen. Simple. If it doesn't work, open Settings > Advanced features and find 'S Pen'. On the next screen look for 'Air actions' and ensure the toggle is switched on.

For more tips and tricks like this, be sure to check out our extensive guide.