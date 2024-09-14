Key Takeaways Utilities are lightweight Mac apps that enhance and streamline your workflows.

Investing in utilities can help improve your productivity.

Utilities cover a range of functionalities, from window management to screen capture to troubleshooting.

Investing in the right tools can make all the difference when it comes to getting your best work done on the Mac. Utilities are some of the best apps a Mac user can install to elevate their experience. A utility on macOS is a lightweight app that runs in the background to provide or improve the native user experience. Unlike most Mac apps, utilities are lightweight and run in the background to provide additional features and greater capabilities. It can be tempting never to want to spend a cent on apps, but sometimes premium features are well worth the upfront investment.

Here are 13 paid Mac utilities to help you get the most out of your Mac and enhance your workflow.

1 Magnet

Snap windows in place with ease

Magnet If you're a Mac user that likes to multi-task, you've probably heard of Magnet. The app allows you to easily move your open apps to various on-screen locations, just like a Windows computer. $4.99 at Apple App Store

Magnet is a powerful window management tool that allows you to snap and resize windows effortlessly, and it is, by far, the most used utility on my Mac. While some window management functionality is coming to macOS Sequoia, Magnet allows you to drag windows to your screen’s edge, snap them into place, and use keyboard shortcuts to quickly do the same. I recommend customizing Magnet's keyboard shortcuts as soon as you download the app to suit you best.

This utility is perfect for effortlessly rearranging windows to make for more streamlined multitasking.

2 CleanShot X

Capture and annotate screenshots like a pro

CleanShot X A powerful screenshot and screen recording tool packed with editing, annotation, and sharing features. $29 at CleanShot

CleanShot X is another one of my top-used apps. The versatile screen capture tool goes beyond Apple's basic screenshot app. It offers advanced features like screen recording, scrolling capture for long web pages, and easily customizable keyboard shortcuts. I particularly like that I can copy images from my clipboard and quickly annotate them with pixelation, arrows, and numbering. This screen capture utility is easily an essential tool for professionals who need to create and share visual content quickly and efficiently.

Related The next Mac mini could take inspiration from a very different Apple product Apple's next Mac mini will reportedly feature an M4 chip and a new design that could make it the smallest computer the company has ever sold.

3 TextSniper

Copy text from anywhere on your Mac

TextSniper Quickly extract text from images, PDFs, or any screen content using this easy-to-use OCR tool. $11.99 at Apple App Store

TextSniper is a simple yet powerful utility that allows you to extract text from anywhere in macOS. When activated, TextSniper appears like a screen capture tool. Yet, instead of taking an image, it's pulling text from the area it captures. TextSniper is great when pulling text from images, PDFs, videos, and even macOS , where copying it directly may not be possible.

Like CleanShot X, once installed, I recommend customizing your TextSniper keyboard shortcut to something easy for you to tap on your keyboard quickly.

Related I install these 10 essential apps on every new MacBook Macs are known for being user-friendly out of the box, but these apps are essential for even more productivity right off the bat.

4 Maccy

The best clipboard manager yet

Maccy A lightweight clipboard manager that lets you easily access and search your clipboard history. $9.99 at Apple App Store

There are numerous clipboard managers on the App Store, but Maccy is the one that I've found myself sticking with. Maccy keeps a record of your clipboard, allowing you to easily select previous clippings from either the menu bar or popup launched by a keyboard shortcut. Maccy is capable of copying text, images, and just about everything I've encountered, even entire keynote slides.

Related 5 reasons you should get a Chromebook instead of a Mac Comparing Chromebooks and Macs is like putting apples to oranges, but there are reasons you should go with the Chromebook.

5 AirBuddy

Seamless Bluetooth management

AirBuddy Simplify and enhance the experience of connecting and managing your AirPods on macOS. $16.99 at AirBuddy

AirBuddy started as an enhanced way to easily monitor and pair your AirPods to your Mac. It did this by adopting the AirPods experience on iOS and migrating it to macOS. AirBuddy 2.0 is a full Bluetooth accessory manager living in your menu bar, allowing you to view the remaining battery of connected devices and pair devices with a single click.

Related From the 3rd-gen AirPods to the AirPods Max, Apple's AirPods have specific strengths and weaknesses.

6 Stay

Keep windows where you want them

Stay Keep your windows organized by restoring their positions at launch. $14.99 at Apple App Store

Stay is a unique window management utility that remembers and restores app window positions and sizes across different displays. Stay essentially lets users customize window placement and then keeping the exact configuration for the next time you open the app or window. Do not worry; you can reposition apps after Stay moves them into place upon launch. You can also set different positions when working at different workspaces, ensuring your windows are always where you want them.

7 Keystroke Pro

Showcase your keystrokes

Keystroke Pro Display your keystrokes on-screen with customizable styles, perfect for presentations and tutorials. $19.99 at Apple App Store

Keystroke Pro is the first of a series of presenter-focused utilities on this list. Keystroke Pro displays your keystrokes in real-time on the screen, making it easy for viewers to follow along with your actions, making it perfect for professionals who frequently give or create tutorials and demos. Within Keystroke Pro's settings, you can adjust the position and coloring of the keys on the screen.

8 Cursor Pro

Highlight your Mac's cursor

Cursor Pro Enhance your cursor visibility with customizable effects, making it ideal for presentations. $19.99 at Apple App Store

Cursor Pro is a partner app to Keystroke Pro with customizations that enhance the visibility of your cursor, making it easier to locate on large screens or during presentations. Plus, it allows you to magnify a specific area on your screen with a press of the control key, improving visibility and recognition during demonstrations or teaching.

9 HiddenMe

Hide your desktop clutter

HiddenMe Instantly hide desktop icons for a clutter-free workspace with a single click. $1.99 at Apple App Store

HiddenMe allows you to instantly hide all the clutter on your desktop with a single click. While living in your menu bar, HiddenMe is fantastic for when you're recording a screen capture or delivering a presentation, as it hides all of your personal files, providing a nice, clean workspace.

10 HazeOver

Dim distractions on your Mac

Hazeover Reduce distractions by dimming background windows, helping you focus on the active task. $4.99 at Apple App Store

If you're looking for an app to decrease distractions and increase focus, HazeOver is an excellent choice. This utility lets you dim or completely hide windows in your background while keeping your active app in the foreground. You can adjust the dimness of the background to help create the ideal distraction-free environment.

Related 7 reasons I'll never return to Android now that I have an iPhone I admit it -- I'm a blue text bubble girl now. And it wasn't just for the sake of my group chats.

11 Time Zone Converter and Clock

Simplify scheduling across time zones

Time Zone Converter and Clock Easily convert time zones and track multiple locations with this intuitive clock app. $4.99 at Apple App Store

Time Zone Converter and Clock is a utility for managing multiple time zones. If you're like me and work with people worldwide, quickly checking the current time in various locations worldwide is an essential tool. This utility lives in your menu bar for quick and easy access.

Related 5 exciting new features hitting the Mac in macOS 15 Sequoia Alongside updates to its other operating systems, Apple has unveiled what's in store for the Mac later this year.

12 WiFi Signal

Monitor your Wi-Fi performance

WiFi Signal Analyze and optimize your WiFi network's signal strength and stability. $4.99 at Apple App Store

WiFi Signal provides detailed information about your current Wi-Fi connection, including signal strength, noise levels, channel usage, and speed. This a must-have tool for diagnosing and troubleshooting network issues. Wi-Fi Signal appears in your menu bar as bars similar to your cellphone’s signal strength indicator.

13 GIF Bar

Share GIFs in a few clicks

GIF Bar Copy and share GIFs directly from your menu bar with a simple and intuitive interface. $1.99 at Apple App Store

GIF Bar is a simple menu bar app for quickly searching and adding GIFs to your clipboard. Once added, you can paste them into Messages, Slack, WhatsApp , or whatever messaging app you prefer.