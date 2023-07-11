Sony's noise-cancelling headphones have been some of our favourite headphones for several years now. Offering the perfect balance of great performance, nice design and tip-top noise cancelling - they pretty much tick every box, so any discounts on the range are well worth your attention.

I've found both in-ear and over-ear models with great deals for Prime Day - keep reading to find out what they are. But act quick, these deals are only live for 24 hours!

Sony WH-1000XM5

If you're looking for great over-ear headphones, the gorgeous Sony WH-1000XM5 find themselves with a discount for Prime Day. If blocking out external noise is your main priority, these will do an even better job compared than the WF-1000XM4 because of the passive isolation that its comfortable earcups offer.

The design is lovely too, upgraded from their predecessors to look that little bit more stylish and premium, and with sound quality tweaked to sound even better. They sit at the top of our best wireless headphones buying guide, and having used these headphones myself, I can vouch for just how good they are.

Pocket-lint Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $399.99 Save $71.99 The best over-ear headphones you can buy right now, the great WH-1000XM5 are available on Prime Day for a 17 per cent saving, down from $400 to $328. $328 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's flagship in-ear noise cancellers, the WF-1000XM4 sound superb and are our most recommended true wireless buds, for those who need great portable sound on the go. Offering adaptive noise cancellation for tweaking how much of your environment you can hear, they also serve up 24 hours of total playback, for eight hours out of the case and an extra 16 hours charge in it.

But of course, this wouldn't be a good deal if they didn't sound great - and they do, with a rich, crisp sound that'll play nicely with all genres of music. After all, they don't sit at the top of our best wireless earbuds buying guide for nothing.