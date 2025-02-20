Summary The Oukitel WP100 Titan is a rugged smartphone built for outdoor adventure.

The phone costs $600 for early backers on Kickstarter and comes with a built-in 1,200-lumen camp light.

The WP100 Titan has a 6.8-inch, 120Hz display and a 33,000mAh battery that offers up to 289 hours of talk time.

If you’re planning an outdoor getaway this summer, you might want to consider having this rugged smartphone at your side.

At CES 2025 , Oukitel unveiled the WP100 Titan, a durable smartphone designed to be the ultimate outdoor companion . It features valuable tools, such as a 1,200-lumen LED camp light and a 100-lumen projector. However, it likely won’t fit in your pocket.

The Oukitel WP100 Titan is 1.3 inches thick, weighs about 30oz (1.9lbs) and has a 33,000mAh battery. The company claims it will last 4,459 hours, which is equivalent to about 185 days or six months of standby time. The phone was recently launched through a Kickstarter campaign and has already met its modest $10,000 funding goal. Early backers can purchase it for $600, $300 less than its regular price of $900. It is estimated to be delivered in April 2025.

Of course, Kickstarter campaigns always involve some risk, but the company asserts it is prepared to start mass production in March, and some creators already have review units.

The smartphone for camping, hiking, caving and more

A camp light, projector, and phone all in one package

Despite its rugged appearance, the WP100 Titan has decent hardware. It is powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone runs Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch 120Hz display. Of course, it is also a cellular device, and the 33,000mAh battery can let you talk on the phone for up to 289 hours.

For those adventures at night, the phone has two handy tools that you can use at your campground. If you want to put on a movie, the WP100 Titan has a built-in 100-lumen projector. While the projector isn't the brightest in the world, the 1,200-lumen LED camp light will light up any dark space. According to Oukitel, the camp light can be used for up to 150 hours, presumably if you don't do anything else with the phone.

This phone isn't designed to be the everyday handset you take to the office, but if you're an outdoorsy individual who enjoys braving the elements, it might be worth looking into this device.

Finally, the phone comes equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel infrared night vision camera, and a two-megapixel macro camera, and the front has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, so it can survive being submerged in five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

