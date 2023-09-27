Otterbox/Pocket-lint OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station 2.0 $66 $80 Save $14 Save 18 per cent on this three-in-one charging station designed for Apple iPhones, Apple Watches, and Apple iPods Pro. $66 at Amazon

If you've already gotten your hands on the all-new iPhone 15, odds are that you've also picked up the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple iPods Pro with the USB-C charging port. Since you've upgraded your Apple device lineup, it's also time to upgrade your charging station. Right now, you can score a great deal on a 3-in-1 charging station. The OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station 2.0 just dropped in price, so you can add this MagSafe charger to your home for only $65, saving you 18 per cent.

Why the Otterbox OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station 2.0 is worth your money

The Otterbox, first of all, saves you a ton of nightstand or desk real estate with its space-saving design. Because it places its MagSafe chargers vertically rather than horizontally, you can place the AirPods on the small stand’s tabletop stand and charge the Apple Watch and iPhone in dedicated charging areas above.

Once you place your iPhone or Watch on the charger the strong MagSafe charger ensures your devices stay in place until you take it off. Additionally, he charger also features a 36W wall charger for fast charging. It's worth noting, however, that the Apple Watch charger is sold separately.

The design is also sleek and fits into any space, and with a fingerprint resistant construction, you won't have to worry about your fingerprints staining the gorgeous black or white finish.

Right now, it’s on sale for 18 per cent off its normal price of $80, so you can save $15 on this handy charger.