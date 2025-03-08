Summary Eliminate natural light to prevent distraction and glare.

Use indirect lighting and soft glows for a cozy viewing experience.

Integrate bias lighting for contrast and color enhancement.

For all the advancements in screen technology and myriad settings that can be finely tuned, your smart TV can still use a bit of help. When it comes to creating the best viewing experience in your space, it's important to consider the environment around the TV and make sure the lighting, or lack thereof, supports you instead of hinders you.

Too much light can wash out a TV, create glare, or distort finer details. It can also distract and take away from the mood; it's just not as much fun watching a scary movie in a bright space as it is a darkened theater. There are four things you want to consider when optimizing the light:

Sunlight

Indirect light

Bias lighting

TV screen itself

Here's what you should know about lighting in your space.

1 Block out any natural light

Keep out the sun and outside glare

It's important that you're in control of the lighting in your TV room, so start by eliminating the light you can't really control: the sun. Outside light provides a constantly changing source that will likely interfere with the viewing experience in one way or another. At worst, light from outside will hit the TV screen and cause a glare. Some newer TVs are designed with anti-glare screens, such as The Frame and its associated art-TVs, but there are more subtle problems with outside light coming into the room, too.

Natural light in the room can diffuse the TV screen, softening edges and blurring details in ways that don't necessarily seem distracting, but that still isn't ideal. It can take your TV down a couple notches; an OLED TV that's superb at contrast might not look as great as it could if there is more light in the room. Invest in blackout curtains if need be, and make sure you have a dark space in which to watch TV.

2 Set up indirect lighting sources

Ambient light will enhance the experience

So, once you've blocked out natural light, you want to make sure you have various kinds of ambient light set up in your space to accommodate watching TV. This will typically take the form of a floor lamp, table lamp, or even a wall sconce. With these lighting sources, you'll want to adjust the brightness and preferably the color temperature, too. These lights should be in the warmer temperature range, which will be less distracting and more conducive to relaxation.

These lights should be on the periphery, either on the sides of the room or behind you. Keep them out of your direct line of sight of the TV, and preferably not so close to the TV that they can be seen in a reflection when the screen is dark. You also want to avoid overhead lights, as they can be distracting as well.

3 Incorporate bias lighting

Strip lights can alter the way you watch TV

It's vital that you don't completely eliminate all light from your space, especially if you have a particularly large or bright TV. The TV glow, as it were, can cause eye strain in a completely dark room, not unlike scrolling through your phone in bed before you go to sleep. Bias lighting doesn't just protect the viewer, but it can also vastly improve the viewing experience by boosting contrasts and even emphasizing color.

Bias lighting is typically placed behind or around the TV. One of the most popular ways to utilize bias lighting is through TV lights or strip lights that cast light on the wall behind the TV and create a colorful glow to supplement what you're watching in unique and exciting ways. Simple options may allow you to change the color or temperature of the light, while more advanced (and fun) models let you implement patterns or even mirror the colors on the screen.

4 Consider your personal space and TV type

Ideal lighting setups will vary

It's important to keep in mind the specifics of your own space and the TV you're enjoying. A bigger TV will be more prone to glare and may require more prominent bias lighting in order to maintain heightened contrast. Smaller models, meanwhile, could benefit from more indirect lighting to reduce eyestrain.

Your TV may influence lighting as well. OLED TVs typically fare much better in a mostly dark room, helping to accentuate the perfect contrast ratio and their ability to achieve true blacks. LED screens, which have a blacklight, tend to hold up better than OLED TVs in more brightly-lit rooms. Screen technologies vary in quality, however, so it's important to try out different lighting situations in order to determine what works best for your space.

Ultimately, you want to create a theater-like experience at home when you watch TV, and that starts with getting rid of natural light. From there, play around with other sources of light to find out what looks the best on screen and feels the best for your eyes.

FAQ

Q: What are some other ways to influence the viewing experience?

If you're looking for a warmer, more intimate vibe while watching TV (maybe for something animated or a rom-com, probably not so much a violent action film), then consider adding some small soft lights to adorn the space. A natural candle, LED tealights, or some smaller table lamps can enhance the viewing experience without taking away from the screen if placed far enough away from the TV.