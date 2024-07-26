Key Takeaways Twitter, now known as X, has quietly toggled on a 'Data Sharing' option on accounts by default.

You can disable sharing your data with X's Grok AI by following the steps outlined below.

The setting is currently accessible only via the web, and not through the iOS or Android mobile apps.

X -- the social networking platform formerly known as Twitter -- has silently toggled on a Data Sharing setting across user accounts. While on, the setting allows your in-app data to be used to train the company's Grok AI.

Related How to set your X (Twitter) account to private to protect those tweets from prying eyes Set your X account to private so that only accounts you approve will be able to see your tweets.

X hasn't yet issued any official statement regarding the change. Of course, that hasn't stopped people online from noticing the toggle and expressing concern over the apparent lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

The toggle itself reads, "Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning," and it specifies that results may also be shared with the xAI service provider in the process.

How to disable Data Sharing on X

The method is fairly straightforward, as long as you're using a Mac or a PC

Close

Thankfully, it's fairly easy to make your way over to settings and disable the sharing of data, if you don't want it to be used to train Grok AI. To do so via the web, make sure you're logged into your account and follow these steps:

Click on the ellipsis (three dot) button on the left-hand sidebar. Click on Settings and privacy. Click on Privacy and safety within the settings menu. Click on Grok. Click on the check mark to toggle the setting off.

Alternatively, you can quickly access the Data Sharing setting by following this direct link.

It should be noted that at this time, there doesn't appear to be an option to disable the setting through the mobile app on either iOS or Android. Presumably, the option will be added in a future app update, but there's no word on if and when this might happen.