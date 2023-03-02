This item tracker fixes one of the main problems with other models - it never runs out of power because it doesn't have a battery.

Oppo has showcased a new kind of prototype item tracker that won't ever run out of power because it doesn't have a battery to swap out or charge.

The Zero-Power Tag was shown off by Oppo during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona this week, and it promises to deal with one of the biggest issues that people have with item trackers - they have to deal with batteries. With the Zero-Power Tag, that simply isn't a concern.

Oppo confirmed the item tracker really doesn't need a power source in a press release, adding that it is "the first prototype device based on OPPO Zero-power Communication technology." Oppo goes on to say that it uses "key technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing" to harvest radio waves from the surrounding area to use as power.

This is of course just a prototype right now which means that it isn't ready for sale and there are no guarantees that it ever will actually reach the market in this form. But it definitely sounds impressive.

There are of course plenty of other item trackers already on the market from the likes of Apple and Samsung. But while the AirTag has been proven to be excellent at what it does, it uses a standard CR2023 battery that will eventually need to be replaced. Other item trackers have built-in rechargeable batteries instead of replaceable ones, but they both need attention in some shape or form.

The Oppo Zero-Power Tag fixes that, although we will have to see just how well it works before we can pass any real judgement on something like this. Having a tag that doesn't need power is one thing, but it's only half the battle. It needs to be good at actually helping you find things and few can compete with Apple's Find My network in that regard.