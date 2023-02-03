Oppo has launched two new phones but didn't tell anyone it was doing it.

Oppo has stealth-launched not just one new phone, but two. Say hello to the Oppo Reno 8T and Reno 8T 5G.

The two new phones were added to the Oppo website in Vietnam with little fanfare, although carriers were also ready to add the phones to their own websites as well. But anyone expecting any flashy unveiling was left disappointed.

Thankfully the folks at GSM Arena spied the new phones, one of which is already on sale.

Starting with the Oppo Reno 8T, the phone comes in black and orange and sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate - so smooth, but not quite as buttery smooth as some might like. There's a 180Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 at least, while the Full HD+ resolution should prevent too much pixel peeping.

Around the back is a 100-megapixel main camera that's joined by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, selfies are taken care of by a generous 32-megapixel camera that sits in the top-left corner of the screen.

On the inside, everything is powered by the Helio G99 chip with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's also a microSD card slot for those who need extra, while a 5,000mAh battery and what is assumed to be 33W charging. Local pricing comes in at VND 8.49 million and it's on sale at a number of retailers already.

The real phone of interest is the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. It upgrades the chip to a Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm but it still only has 8GB of RAM.

It has a larger display as well, this time coming in at 6.7 inches and using an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Camera-wise, a 108-megapixel main camera is joined by two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras. A central hole-punch selfie camera comes in at 32 megapixels.

You also get a rather fetching Dawn Gold if you opt for the Reno 8T 5G, while another black option is offered. The phone is now up for pre-order at VND 9.9 million and is set to go on sale on 10 February.