It's going to have a bigger battery and charge even faster than the original, we're told.

Oppo is reportedly readying an upgraded version of its Oppo Pad tablet with an Indian release expected in March or early April.

It's been reported that Oppo plans a few upgrades over the original model, with rumours currently using the Oppo Pad 2 moniker until told otherwise. And while details are scarce right now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station appears to have some morsels to share.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the leak claims that we can look forward to the Oppo Pad 2 shipping with a new, larger 9,500mAh battery inside. That's notably bigger than the 8,360mAh part that graced the insides of the Oppo Pad, and it'll charge faster as well. Digital Chat Station says that 67W charging will be supported which is another big improvement over the previous 33W rating.

Beyond the battery, Digital Chat Station says that the display will be in the region of 11 inches, just like the older model, while it'll also get a resolution of 2800 x 2000. Support for Dolby Vision HDR10+ is also included, while a 144Hz refresh rate is being muted.

Other specifications worth noting include a claimed MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip that is reported to be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the configuration chosen at the time of purchase.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing at least, that's about as much as we know. It's clear that Oppo won't be pricing this tablet at the very top of its lineup, but it's still looking like a capable Android 13 tablet.

With the Oppo Pad 2 expected to arrive in March or April, all eyes right now are on its partner company OnePlus. It's holding an event of its own on 7 February with all kinds of products set to debut including the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.