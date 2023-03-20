Oppo will reportedly announce the brand new Pad 2 very soon indeed, with the tablet also expected to be made available globally.

The tablet is now expected to be announced during an event on 21 March 2023, with the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro also set to be unveiled at the same time. There are also suggestions that other hardware will premiere as part of a series of announcements from Oppo.

The latest information comes via Twitter leaker Mukul Sharma who says that the Oppo Pad 2 will be "launching globally on March 21." They go on to add that, as they'd previously claimed, the Oppo tablet's stylus and smart touch keyboard will also be announced at the same time.

Sharma didn't go into any more detail about the Oppo Tab 2 or what it will offer in terms of features and specifications, however.

MySmartPrice reports that the Oppo Pad 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip similar to the OnePlus Pad. A previous Geekbench listing also suggested that the Oppo Pad 2 will ship with Android 13 installed and that the MediaTek chip will be joined by 8GB of RAM.

Other tidbits include a 3C database listing that confirmed that 67W fast charging will be supported, while a 9,500mAh battery has been rumoured previously. There has also been talk of an 11.56-inch display that will itself include support for a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

In terms of cameras, a 13-megapixel rear camera is expected o support 4K video recording. An 8-megapixel camera will be left to handle selfies and video calls up front.

We'll of course know whether all of that is accurate soon enough, with Oppo's big announcement just a day or so away.