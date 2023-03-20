With Oppo now expected to announce the successors for the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro on 21 March we've now been treated to new renders that claim to show the phones in all their glory.

The updated Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro are expected to be just a couple of the devices announced by the company on 21 March, but expectations are high for the phones in particular.

The latest round of leaks comes courtesy of leaker Evan Blass who goes by the name @evleaks on Twitter. They shared images that claim to show the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro in all available colours, including a rather lovely two-tone Pro model.

The image at the top of this post shows that dual-tone design as well as the other Pro color options while the one below shows the standard Find X6 colorways.

@evleaks

All of the models feature prominent Hasselblad camera branding as expected. The cameras are set to be a big deal on these models as well with both the X6 and X6 Pro expected to have three cameras.

If the rumours are true the Find X6 series will sport three 50-megapixel cameras including a periscope zoom. You'll also benefit from that Hasselblad tuning as well. Up front, we're expecting a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On the inside, you can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 for the non-Pro while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be used in the higher-end model of the two.

In terms of displays. the Find X6 is set to have a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The larger Find X6 Pro will come in at 6.8 inches.

Alongside the new phones, we're also expecting Oppo to announce a new tablet. The Oppo Pad 2 has also leaked ahead of time, with there also thought to be yet more to be announced.

With that 21 March event now just around the corner we'll know soon enough.