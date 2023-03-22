Oppo / Pocket-lint Oppo Find X6 Pro The Oppo Find X6 Pro is the company's latest smartphone featuring a unique design, promising camera specifications and powerful hardware under its hood. At the moment, it is limited to mainland China though so while it sounds great, you can't buy it yet. Pros Bold design Promising camera specifications Decent hardware Cons Only available in China See the Oppo Find X5 Pro instead for $929 on Amazon

Oppo announced the Find X6 and X6 Pro in March 2023 and they mark quite a big departure from their predecessors, the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The two have similar designs like the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro did, but there are some differences in terms of hardware and features.

Here is how the Oppo Find X6 Pro compares to the Find X6 to help you decide which of the two is the right one for you.

Specs, availability and price

Oppo announced the Find X6 Pro and the Find X6 on 21 March 2023, with availability starting in mainland China from 24 March 2023. For now, the company hasn't revealed when the devices will be available globally, nor which countries we will see them. Typically Oppo isn't present in the US for example.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro will come in three colour options of Brown - which has a leather finish on the rear - along with Green and Black, both of which have a glass finish. It starts at 5,999 Yuan, which is around £710 and $875.

The Oppo Find X6 will also come in three colours, though no leather version here. It comes in Green, Gold and Black and starts at 4999 Yuan, which is around £600 and $725.

You can see how the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Oppo Find X6 compare in terms of specs below and while it's not all about numbers, they will give you a quick rundown of the main differences between the two models.



Oppo Find X6 Pro Oppo Find X6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tianji 9200 Display 6.82-inch, AMOLED, 3168 × 1440 pixels, 1-120Hz, 2500nits peak 6.74-inch, AMOLED, 2772 × 1240 pixels, 120Hz, 1450nits peak RAM 12/16GB 12/16GB Storage 256/512GB, no microSD 256/512GB, no microSD Battery 5000mAh 4800mAh Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 32MP, f/2.4 Rear cameras 50MP main f/1.75 OIS, 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 50MP periscope telephoto f/2.6 50MP main f/1.8 OIS, 50MP ultra-wide f/2.0, 50MP periscope telephoto f/2.6 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1mm, 218g 162.9 x 74.1 x 8.96mm, 207g Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless 80W wired IP Rating IP68 TBC Price From 5999 Yuan From 4999 Yuan

Design and build

The Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Oppo Find X6 are virtually identical in terms of their design. They both feature a large circular camera housing on the rear which consumes the top third of the back of the devices. It's not inconspicuous, but it is an interesting design and one that is slightly different to the norm.

The camera centre piece is made from a combination of glass and aluminium on both the X6 Pro and X6 devices, offering a premium finish. The outer bezel meanwhile, is designed to mimic classic camera lenses and on one of the X6 Pro models, there's also an orange dot positioned at the bottom of the bezel to represent alignment dots on classic SLR cameras. Both the X6 Pro and X6 feature Hasselblad branding too so there's a real nod to their camera capabilities.

Elsewhere, both the X6 Pro and X6 devices have a curved edge display with a centralised punch hole camera at the top. The X6 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and it is IP68 rated, whilst also offering a leather finish for one of its models, making it a little more premium than its X6 sibling.

The X6 is slimmer and lighter though and while the finish is different compared to the Pro model, the design is virtually identical.

Display

The Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Find X6 both have AMOLED displays so colours should be punchy and vibrant, with deep blacks, as is typical for OLED screens.

The Find X6 Pro has a slightly larger display than the Find X6 at 6.82-inches while the Find X6 is smaller but still big at 6.74-inches. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display so it would sit in the middle of these two devices in terms of size.

Aside from the difference in size, there are also some differences elsewhere. The X6 Pro has a higher resolution at 3168 x 1440 pixels which results in a pixel density of 510ppi, while the X6 has a 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 450ppi.

The X6 Pro is also brighter than the X6, with a typical brightness of 1500nits and a peak brightness of 2500nits, which surpasses the Apple iPhone 14 Pro that has a peak brightness of 2000nits. By comparison, the X6 has a peak brightness of 1450nits and a typical brightness of 1100nits.

Both have a P3 wide colour gamut, but the X6 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, while the X6 has a 120Hz refresh rate display but it's not adaptive.

Hardware and battery

There are some differences under the hoods of these two models too. The Oppo Find X6 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that has a maximum main frequency of 3.187GHz, while the Find X6 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform with a maximum main frequency of 3.05GHz.

We suspect there won't be huge differences in the two models when it comes to day-to-day use, though you may notice some variation when attempting slightly more heavy duty tasks.

Both base models feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and they both top out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The X6 Pro has an option in the middle too though with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. None of the models have microSD support for storage expansion though they all have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 ROM.

There are a couple of differences when it comes to battery too. The Find X6 Pro has a 5000mAh battery compared to the Find X6's 4800mAh battery. This isn't a huge difference in reality, especially not when you consider the larger display on the Pro model, though the Pro model also supports faster charging speeds.

The Find X6 Pro offers 100W super flash charging, along with 50W wireless flash charging, while the Find X6 supports 80W super flash charging and not wireless charging. In reality, we are talking about a matter of minutes in terms of how much quicker the X6 Pro will charge compared to the X6, but the lack of wireless charging may be more of a factor to consider depending on your preferences.

Elsewhere on the hardware front, both models support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 and they both feature a USB-C headphone jack.

Cameras

Despite the Find X6 Pro and Find X6 both having a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, there are some differences between these offerings when you delve a little deeper.

The Find X6 Pro main camera has a 1-inch sensor with a f/1.75 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation. The aim here is to provide a big surface area for light capture for better images in all conditions.

There's also a large sensor in the ultra-wide camera on the X6 Pro. It's a 1/1.56in type sensor, with f/2.2 and 110 degree field of view, so again, thanks to the size, should be capable of great quality image capture.

It's the periscope telephoto that Oppo is really excited about though. It also uses a 1/1.56in sensor, f/2.6, with 2μm pixels. Again, that should mean this zoom is also capable in low light conditions. Natively it's a 3x optical lens, but offers digital zoom to 120x.

The Oppo Find X6 features the same periscope lens as the X6 Pro, but its main camera is slightly different with a 1/1.56in sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is still optical image stabilisation on board, but the sensor is slightly smaller than the X6 Pro. The ultra-wide sensor is slightly different too, with an f/2.0 aperture and 112-degree field of view.

On the front, both the X6 Pro and the X6 have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus. In terms of video recording, both devices are capable of 4K recording at 60fps from the rear camera, while the front camera handles 1080p recording at 30fps.

Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Find X6: Which should you choose?

The decision between the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X6 will first come down to whether you will even be able to buy either of them. For now, they are exclusive to mainland China and while Oppo does typically launch devices in the UK and Europe, there is currently no confirmation as to whether this will be the case for the Find X6 Pro and Find X6.

If the two devices do appear however, the Find X6 Pro is likely to be the one you'll want, with a more advanced mobile platform, a more premium finish and a more capable camera system.

The Find X6 offers a lot of bang for its buck though, so if the X6 Pro doesn't come to your country, or your budget doesn't stretch enough for it, the Find X6 has plenty to shout about.