The Oppo Find X6 is already shaping up to be an impressive addition to the company's portfolio and now we've been treated to leaked protopype photos to whet the appetite.

The photos don't give us a great look at what we can expect when the Oppo Find X6 is finally made official, but we do get to at least get a glimpse of a couple of the things that had previously been rumoured. At the top of the list is that absolutely massive rear camera bump. We'd already been told to expect it to be sizable from previous leaks, but we're not sure anyone was quite ready for this.

As can be seen in the second photo below, the camera bump is so large that it almost acts as the phone's own built-in kickstand, propping it up when placed flat on the table. If you're someone who likes to lay their phone down and then type on its display that way, you're going to be in for a world of pain.

@WHYLAB

Another rumour that now appears to be confirmed is that the Find X6 will come with a curved display. There's also a central hole-punch selfie camera, too. Overall, the phone looks pretty good if a little on the chunky side thanks to that camera situation.

@WHYLAB

Huge bump aside, that camera situation sounds like it could be a promising one. A main 50-megapixel camera is expected as GSM Arena reports, complete with a 1-inch sensor. Another 50-megapixel camera will do ultrawide duties paired with another camera offering a 3x optical zoom.

On the inside, we're expecting the Find X6 to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside, while those wanting to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will need to pay up for the Find X6 Pro instead.