The launch of the Oppo Find X6 appears to be upon us, with new promotional material suggesting that a launch will take place in March 2023.

If that's the case, Oppo is set to unveil the next Find X model within days, although the promotional material doesn't go into any real detail about what we can likely expect this time around. There was an artistic shot of what seems to be a circular camera module, however.

That might match up with previous reports that there would be some kind of circular design around the back of the Oppo Find X6, but there was much more useful information thanks to the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) as spotted by 91mobiles.

According to them, the Find X6 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip as well as a Sony IMX890 + Samsung JN1 + Sony IMX890 camera sensor array. Things will be notably upgraded for the Oppo Find X6 Pro, however, with the company choosing to go full bore with Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. That means the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be used, with DCS pointing towards a Sony IMX989 + Sony IMX890 + Sony IMX890 camera sensor setup. All of those sensors are 50-megapixel parts, while a 32-megapixel selfie camera should round out the shooters.

Other tidbits of information that we've seen leak in recent weeks include the use of a 120Hz-capable AMOLED display with a rumoured 2K resolution. A 4,8880mAh battery and support for nice and fast 80W charging are also rumoured, while Android 14 and ColorOS 13 will take care of the software.

If Oppo really is going to announce the two new phones in March, time is beginning to run out. There is still time, of course, and we can all get behind another flagship phone launch in a 2023 that's already off to a flyer.