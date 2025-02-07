Summary Oppo's new foldable phone, the Oppo Find N5, has a near invisible crease on its folding display.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo also teased the phone's extreme slimness, comparing it to the size of a pencil.

There’s no denying that foldable phones are among the most remarkable smartphone innovations in recent years. However, one of the most apparent issues with foldable phones is the crease line on the display in the center of the device. In all fairness, it isn't as noticeable on some models , but it's still there nonetheless. With its latest foldable phone, Oppo aims to resolve this issue once and for all.

In a recent post on X, Oppo's CEO Pete Lau teased its latest foldable, the Oppo Find N5 , showcasing its nearly invisible crease. Beside the phone is what appears to be Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 , which comparatively has a more noticeable crease. You can check out the post below.

This is good news for the OnePlus Open 2

The Oppo Find N5 is also remarkably slim

The Oppo Find N5's nearly crease-less design is undoubtedly impressive and could potentially convince users who have been hesitant about foldable phones to take the leap. Although the Find N5 won't be available in the US, there's no need to worry; it is expected to be rebranded and launched globally as the OnePlus Open 2 . The Oppo Find N5 is anticipated to be released in China by the end of the month, while the OnePlus Open 2 could follow shortly afterward.

What's even more remarkable about the Oppo Find N5 is how slim it is. Lau teased the device's slim form factor in a post on X in January, comparing it to a pencil. Rumors suggest the Find N5 could measure just 4mm thick when unfolded. While the extremely slim form factor is cool, it does make me wonder if any hardware compromises had to be made to achieve it. Hopefully, all will be revealed soon.

Having always been reluctant to try a foldable phone, the Oppo Find N5's nearly invisible crease and impressive slimness make me eager to take the plunge. I hope the OnePlus Open 2 here in the US will also incorporate these design features. While Oppo has drawn comparisons between the Find N5's crease and that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, which boasts a less visible crease.