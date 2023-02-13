Oppo has confirmed that it will announce the Find N2 Flip globally on 15 February 2023. The whole thing will be streamed live on YouTube and take place in London at 2:30pm local time.

While the Oppo Find N2 Flip is already on sale in China, this is the first time that the company has confirmed when the international unveiling will take place. However, there is no mention of an international Find N2 launch which likely means that the Flip is the only phone that we should expect to be unveiled.

That doesn't mean that anyone should be too disappointed, however. The Oppo Find N2 Flip promises to give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 some much-needed competition and sports some impressive specifications for buyers to look forward to.

Assuming those specifications are the same as the Chinese model we can expect a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and a 3.26-inch display on the outside.

Internally, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage depending on the model chosen at the time of purchase. In terms of cameras, there's a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide to make use of. Up front, the 32-megapixel camera should be more than good enough to handle selfie duty.

A 4,300mAh battery and 44W fast charging round out the main hardware specifications, while Android 13 and ColorOS 13 should round out the software.

The Oppo news continues something of a break-neck February launch schedule that already saw Samsung unveil its Galaxy S23 lineup. We'll see more new hardware at the end of the month when Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona as well.